Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Osasuna: La Liga
Before Real Madrid can look ahead to the second leg of their Champions League knockout phase playoff tie with Manchester City, they must face Osasuna in La Liga.
Real Madrid are coming off a thrilling late-minute victory against Manchester City in the Champions League. Los Blancos scored two goals in the final eight minutes of the game to leave the Etihad with a 2–3 victory.
Four days later, the defending Spanish and European champions are back to La Liga action. Carlo Ancelotti's men are headed to Pamplona to face Osasuna. With only one point separating Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid, Real Madrid must collect all three points against Vicente Moreno's men to maintain their spot atop the La Liga standings.
Real Madrid will still be without the injured Lucas Vázquez, Antonio Rüdiger, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal and Éder Militão. Ancelotti will once again hope his makeshift backline featuring two midfielders will be able to deliver.
Here's what Real Madrid's XI could look like against Osasuna on Feb. 15.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Osasuna (4-2-3-1)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—The goalkeeper has one clean sheet in La Liga in 2025.
RB: Fede Valverde—Until Vázquez returns, Valverde is forced to play as Real Madrid's emergency right back.
CB: Raúl Asencio—The 21-year-old won 100% of his duels against Atlético Madrid and Manchester City.
CB: Aurélien Tchouaméni—The natural midfielder will be part of Real Madrid's backline for the foreseeable future.
LB: Fran García—The Spaniard is in line to start against Osasuna while Ferland Mendy is rested for the second leg against Manchester City.
DM: Eduardo Camavinga—The Frenchman will see his minutes increase with Tchouaméni stuck playing as a center back.
DM: Dani Ceballos—Ceballos will look to put in a more solid defensive performance after almost costing Real Madrid in the Champions League.
RW: Rodrygo—The Brazilian was the only member of Real Madrid's attack to not record a goal or an assist against Manchester City.
AM: Jude Bellingham—Fresh off scoring his sixth stoppage winner for Los Blancos, Bellingham will look to bag just his second La Liga goal this year.
LW: Vinícius Júnior—The last time Vinícius Júnior found the back of the net in La Liga came against Osasuna in November.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—Mbappé leads Real Madrid with 24 goals across all competitions and comes into Saturday's match trailing Robert Lewandowski by just three goals in the Pichichi race.