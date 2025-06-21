Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Pachuca: Alexander-Arnold Gets Second Chance to Impress
Real Madrid are in need of a bounce back against Pachuca to secure their first victory of the FIFA Club World Cup.
The La Liga runners-up had to settle for a point in Xabi Alonso’s debut on the touchline. Los Blancos only managed a 1–1 draw against Al Hilal in which Real Madrid Castilla product Gonzalo García bagged the team’s lone goal.
The performance left plenty to be desired across all areas on the pitch. Trent Alexander-Arnold had a debut to forget, Fede Valverde missed what would have been the game-winning penalty and Vinícius Júnior failed to impact the game without Kylian Mbappé, who is once again expected to miss out after being hospitalized for gastroenteritis.
Along with Mbappé, Eduardo Camavinga, Endrick, Ferland Mendy, Antonio Rüdiger, David Alaba, Éder Militão and Dani Carvajal all remain unavailable. The door is open for Dean Huijsen, Alexander-Arnold and maybe even Arda Güler to solidify their place in Alonso’s XI, but they will have to impress against Pachuca.
Here’s what Real Madrid’s XI could look like against the Liga MX side on June 22.
Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Pachuca (4-2-3-1)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—Courtois will be eager to repeat his FIFA Intercontinental Cup performance in which he kept a clean sheet against Pachuca.
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—The former Liverpool star showed flashes of skill on the ball in his Real Madrid debut, but otherwise failed to impress. He will be eager to play better in his second appearance.
CB: Raúl Asencio—The Spaniard conceded the costly penalty that prevented Real Madrid from securing all three points against Al Hilal. Asencio is still Alonso’s best option alongside Huijsen, though, with Rüdiger, Alaba and Militão sidelined.
CB: Dean Huijsen—Huijsen excelled in his Real Madrid debut. The center back was Los Blancos’ best defender on the pitch and never looked out of his element despite only completing a few training sessions with the team.
LB: Fran García—With Mendy injured, Fran García is Alonso’s only left back with first-team experience. Real Madrid had wanted to sign Álvaro Carreras in time for the tournament, but they failed to reach an agreement with Benfica.
DM: Fede Valverde—The Uruguayan will look to redeem himself after failing to convert from the spot in stoppage time against Al Hilal.
DM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—Tchouaméni has become one of Real Madrid’s most important players and just might find himself part of a back three again as the tournament goes on.
RW: Arda Güler—Güler’s game-changing performance off the bench against Al Hilal earns him a spot in Alonso’s XI. The 20-year-old created the most chances (3) in the match despite only playing the second half.
AM: Jude Bellingham—The England international had a quiet game on Wednesday and looked out of sorts with Vinícius Júnior in the attack. Returning to his favored No. 10 position could help Bellingham get more involved.
LW: Vinícius Júnior—Vinícius Júnior has found the back of the net just twice in his last 15 appearances for Real Madrid. Los Blancos need more from the Brazilian if they want to make a deep run in the FIFA Club World Cup.
ST: Gonzalo García—The 21-year-old is in line to make his eighth appearance in a white shirt. García was arguably Real Madrid’s best player against Al Hilal and should once again get the opportunity to lead Los Blancos’ line.
We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article