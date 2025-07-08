Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. PSG: Mbappe Out for Revenge Against Former Club
Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are set to clash in the Club World Cup semifinals, pitting Kylian Mbappé against his former club.
Real Madrid are coming off a 3–2 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Club World Cup quarterfinals, extending their unbeaten run to five matches under new boss Xabi Alonso. The Spanish giants will face a much larger test in the next round of the competition, though, when they take on the Champions League winners at MetLife Stadium.
The two European giants have faced off in eight competitive matches over the last decade, four of which ended in a Real Madrid victory. Mbappé will hope to get the nod for the first time in the Club World Cup and help his new team secure another win against the club he previously spent seven seasons with.
Although Mbappé’s return to full fitness is a sigh of relief for Real Madrid, it likely forces Alonso to move Gonzalo García, the breakout star of the tournament, to the bench. The manager must also compensate for the suspended Dean Huijsen, who was sent off in the quarterfinals.
Here’s what Real Madrid’s XI could look like against PSG on July 9.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. PSG (4-1-3-2)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—The Belgian has conceded only four goals this summer, and two have been penalties. Courtois will have his work cut out for him, though, to keep PSG off the scoresheet.
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—The former Liverpool star has recorded an assist in each of his last two appearances, settling in at his new club after a shaky start.
CB: Raúl Asencio—The Real Madrid Castilla product is in line to receive his first start in the knockout stage due to Huijsen’s suspension. Asencio has struggled to perform under Alonso and could be a potential weak spot for PSG to exploit.
CB: Antonio Rüdiger—Rüdiger will need to be at his best to silence a PSG attack that has found the back of the net 12 times in the Club World Cup.
LB: Fran García—García put in his best performance of the summer in Real Madrid’s victory over Dortmund, bagging his first goal of the tournament. The Spaniard is making his case to become Alonso's starting left back for the 2025–26 season.
CM: Fede Valverde—No player in white is as versatile or consistent as Valverde. The Uruguayan has already featured in the midfield, on the right wing and at right back in the Club World Cup.
CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—The Frenchman’s position has been heavily rotated in the United States, switching between his natural role in the midfield and his emergency duties as a center back. Tchouaméni has played all-but five minutes in Real Madrid’s Club World Cup run so far.
CM: Arda Güler—The 20-year-old has shined since Alonso took over. After playing minimal minutes under Carlo Ancelotti, Güler has started every match for Real Madrid in the United States and has one goal and two assists to his name.
AM: Jude Bellingham—With shoulder surgery looming, Bellingham will look to leave it all on the pitch against the defending European champions. The England international should find plenty of success against a weakened PSG backline.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—As long as the forward is fit enough to start, Mbappé will lead Los Blancos’ attack against his former club. The Frenchman’s spectacular winner against Dortmund helped him become the first player in Real Madrid history to score in seven competitions in a single season.
LW: Vinícius Júnior—Vinícius Júnior is still rediscovering his Ballon d’Or-worthy form of the 2023–24 season, but he is making great strides in his defensive work-rate since Alonso’s arrival.
