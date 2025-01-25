Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Real Valladolid: La Liga
Real Madrid will look to extend their lead atop the La Liga table with a win against Real Valladolid.
Los Blancos are beginning to look nothing like the team that was trailing Barcelona by nine points in the first half of the 2024–25 La Liga season. Real Madrid have dropped points in just two of their last nine domestic fixtures and have scored 14 goals in their last three matches.
Before Carlo Ancelotti's men can look ahead to their important Champions League game against Brest on Wednesday, they must first handle business against Real Valladolid. Real Madrid comfortably defeated the newly promoted side back in August and will expect a similar result against the team at the bottom of the standings.
The injured Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Carvajal and Éder Militão are still unavailable for the clash, as well as Vinícius Júnior, who is serving the second game of his two-match La Liga ban. Real Madrid's backline is in for a boost, though, as David Alaba is set to make his third consecutive appearance since returning from the ACL injury that kept him sidelined for over a year.
Here's what Real Madrid's XI could look like against Real Valladolid on Jan. 25.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Real Valladolid (4-2-3-1)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—Courtois will be eager to keep just his second clean sheet in 2025.
RB: Lucas Vázquez—The Spaniard is back from suspension and set to reprise his role on the right flank.
CB: Raúl Asencio—The 21-year-old has become a fine partner for Rüdiger, allowing Tchouaméni to return to the midfield and Alaba to take his time coming back from injury.
CB: Antonio Rüdiger—Expect the center back to be an early substitution for Alaba should Real Madrid have a significant lead over Real Valladolid.
LB: Fran García—The fullback should rejoin Ancelotti's XI after not featuring in Los Blancos' midweek Champions League fixture.
DM: Fede Valverde—The Uruguayan gets to return to the midfield after an impressive, emergency performance at right back.
DM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—The Frenchman missed the last two matches with discomfort in his left leg, but he should be fit to start on Saturday. If Ancelotti exercises caution with Tchouaméni, then Dani Ceballos will get the nod alongside Valverde.
RW: Brahim Díaz—The Moroccan scored his first goal in over a month in his last La Liga start.
AM: Jude Bellingham—Bellingham's two assists against Salzburg helped the England international match Lionel Messi's Champions League record for most goal contributions by a player under 22 years old.
LW: Rodrygo—The Brazilian gets to start in his preferred position with Vinícius Júnior suspended. Rodrygo is firing on all cylinders as of late, bagging five goals in his last five appearances.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—Mbappé will look to score in his fifth consecutive match. The France captain leads the team with 19 goals across all competitions.