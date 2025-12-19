Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Sevilla: Mbappe Eyes Famous Ronaldo Record
Real Madrid will look to close out the year with three important La Liga points when they host Sevilla.
Xabi Alonso’s side are slowly rediscovering their form after a nightmare run saw Real fall behind rivals Barcelona at the top of La Liga. Los Blancos secured a comeback victory over Alavés last weekend before defeating Talavera in the Copa del Rey round of 32 three days later.
The 15-time Champions League winners can make it three wins in a row for the first time in nearly seven weeks with a victory at the Bernabéu ahead of the holiday break. Any blunder could not only cost an under-pressure Alonso his job, but also see Barcelona extend their lead at the top.
Real will be without the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dani Carvajal and Éder Militão, as well as the suspended duo of Álvaro Carreras and Endrick. Brahim Díaz is with Morocco for the Africa Cup of Nations, while Ferland Mendy, David Alaba and Eduardo Camavinga face late fitness tests for the clash.
Here’s how Alonso could line his team up.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Sevilla (4-2-3-1)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—The Belgian has his sights set on claiming his first clean sheet in December. The return of some familiar faces in defense will help his cause.
RB: Federico Valverde—The natural midfielder is back on the right flank after a much-needed rest midweek.
CB: Antonio Rüdiger—Rüdiger will be tasked with keeping former Arsenal star Alexis Sánchez quiet on Saturday night.
CB: Dean Huijsen—After playing 90 minutes against Talavera, a fully recovered Huijsen is back in Alonso’s XI. Los Blancos have missed the defender’s service out the back and his presence on set pieces.
LB: Fran García—Back from suspension, the Spaniard gets the nod at left back while Carreras serves the second game of his two-match ban.
CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—Although the France international bagged his first assist this season on Wednesday, Tchouaméni’s contributions against Sevilla will primarily be in defense.
CM: Arda Güler—Until Camavinga is fit enough to start, Güler retains his place alongside Tchouaméni. The 20-year-old is still hoping to reignite the brilliant chemistry he formed with Mbappé earlier in the season.
AM: Jude Bellingham—The responsibility of creating Real Madrid’s most dangerous chances falls on the England international, who has the third-most assists on the team despite missing significant time due to injury.
RW: Rodrygo—With Franco Mastantuono back from injury, Rodrygo must keep impressing Alonso to maintain his newfound place back on the right wing.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—The Frenchman only needs two more goals to break Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for the most goals scored in a calendar year by a Real Madrid player. Mbappé has already found the back of the net 58 times in 2025.
LW: Vinicius Junior—In the middle of a 13-game goalscoring drought, Vinicius Junior would love nothing more than to end the year on a high.