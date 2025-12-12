Five Potential Xabi Alonso Replacements at Real Madrid—Ranked
Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso is facing the sack just five months into the 2025–26 season, opening the door for a blockbuster candidate to replace him at the biggest club in the world.
Following in the footsteps of Carlo Ancelotti, the club’s greatest manager of all time, was always going to be a challenge for Alonso. Yet his success at Bayer Leverkusen, along with the star-studded squad waiting for him in Madrid, sent expectations into the stratosphere.
The 44-year-old got Los Blancos off to a near-perfect start, but has since faltered. The Spanish giants have won just two of their last eight matches across all competitions, calling into question Alonso’s future on the touchline at his former club.
If Real Madrid continue to spiral, the manager will likely find himself in need of a new job. Club president Florentino Pérez, then, will be left with the task of finding a suitable successor. But which candidates have the best chance of landing the toughest job in football?
5. Cesc Fàbregas
Just two years ago, the notion of former Barcelona star Cesc Fàbregas taking over Real Madrid would have seemed almost ridiculous. After all, the Spaniard had only just retired and had no managerial experience to his name.
Yet Fàbregas has become one of the most exciting young managers in today’s game with his success at Como 1907. The 38-year-old led the Italian outfit to 10th in the Serie A standings in 2024–25, which happened to be the club’s first campaign in the Italian top-flight in 21 years.
Now in his second full season in charge, the ex-midfielder has Como sixth in the table, developing young talent like former Real Madrid players Nico Paz and Jacobo Ramón.
Still, Fàbregas would likely never leave Como mid-season, and Los Blancos might not have time to wait.
Likelihood Rating: 2/10
4. Jürgen Klopp
When looking at free agents with a résumé worthy of managing the biggest club in the world, Real Madrid will be hard-pressed to find many better than Jürgen Klopp. The German bid farewell to Liverpool at the end of the 2023–24 season, vowing to take a break from his managerial career.
Klopp stayed true to his promise and became Red Bull’s Head of Global Soccer in January. The 58-year-old has been linked with what could be a triumphant return to the touchline, though, should Los Blancos come calling.
A manager with the experience of winning nearly all there is to win in England, Germany and Europe would be a dream fit for the 15-time European champions, especially given the passion and tactical brain of Klopp.
Yet Red Bull chief Oliver Mintzlaff claimed the ex-Liverpool boss “has made it clear” he does not want to be a manager at the moment.
Likelihood Rating: 3/10
3. Raúl
Before the rise of Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen, Raúl likely thought he would be the man to replace Ancelotti. The club legend managed Real Madrid Castilla for six years, biding his time until a potential opening came along.
Raúl helped develop the best talent coming through La Fábrica, including current first-team members Raúl Asencio and Gonzalo García. Yet he was ultimately overlooked in favor of Alonso, prompting the former striker to leave the reserve team at the end of last season.
Even if Los Blancos do not see Raúl as a long-term successor, they could still turn to the Spaniard to try and salvage the second half of the 2025–26 season. He has the experience of both playing at Real Madrid and managing Castilla, a winning formula for the club in the past.
Despite the positives, Raúl would likely only be a last resort if the Spanish giants could not get either of the two managers coming next on this list.
Likelihood Rating: 5/10
2. Zinedine Zidane
It goes without saying that if Real Madrid had their way, Zinedine Zidane would be Alonso’s successor. The Frenchman’s legacy at the club, both on the pitch and the touchline, is unmatched.
Zidane managed the biggest names and egos during his first stint with the Spanish giants, leading them to three consecutive Champions League titles. His experience with Cristiano Ronaldo and co. gives him the foundation to lead the team’s next generation of superstars.
The 53-year-old has not taken a job since he left Real Madrid for the second time in 2021; Zidane is thought to be waiting to take over the France national team after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
But the all-time great was in the stands for Los Blancos’ defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday evening, leaving Madridistas dreaming of his potential comeback. Zidane would just have to be willing to take a brief detour before fulfilling his destiny to lead Les Bleus.
Likelihood Rating: 7/10
1. Álvaro Arbeloa
While it might not be the most exciting option, Álvaro Arbeloa leads the race to take over Real Madrid should Alonso get the sack. The Spaniard, who replaced Raúl at Real Madrid Castilla, is the most seamless fit for the Spanish giants in their current circumstances.
Arbeloa has impressed in his early months with the reserve team and is thought to be capable of taking the next step should his name be called. The 42-year-old could follow the same trajectory as Zidane, though it would be disservice to both managers to say he could produce the same results as the Frenchman.
Still, even as an interim boss, Arbeloa has the tools needed to quiet the noise in the Spanish capital. The two-time Champions League winner has been in the club’s managerial system since 2020, working his way through the ranks at La Fábrica.
The other candidates might be more impressive on paper, but they also are somewhat logistical and financial nightmares. Arbeloa is neither; he could be in training with the current squad just hours after getting the potential call from Pérez.
Likelihood Rating: 8.5/10