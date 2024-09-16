Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Stuttgart – Champions League
Real Madrid begins its Champions League title defense at the Santiago Bernabéu against the Bundesliga runner-up.
Over the last decade, Real Madrid topped Europe six times, with its most recent win coming less than four months ago at Wembley Stadium. The reigning Champions League victors bid farewell to Toni Kroos and Nacho over the summer, but welcomed Kylian Mbappé to their squad.
Despite the Frenchman's arrival, Los Blancos had a slow start to their 2024–25 La Liga campaign. Riddled with injuries, Carlo Ancelotti's squad is already four points behind Barcelona. Some of the team's key players, though, are set to return in Tuesday's match against Stuttgart, including Jude Bellingham and Aurélien Tchouaméni.
Here's what Real Madrid's XI could look like against Stuttgart.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Stuttgart (4-3-3)
GK: Thibaut Courtois – Unlike last season, Courtois is fully fit and ready to start between the posts in Real Madrid's first Champions League fixture of the season.
RB: Dani Carvajal – After a dream summer that ended with winning Euro 2024, Carvajal kicks off his quest to win his seventh Champions League title.
CB: Éder Militão – Fully recovered from the ACL injury that kept him sidelined for most of last season, Militão is the leader of Los Blancos' backline.
CB: Antonio Rüdiger – Rüdiger will earn his 108th cap for Real Madrid on Tuesday as he slots in alongside Militão.
LB: Ferland Mendy – The Frenchman bounced back from a poor start to his 2024–25 La Liga season and will take his spot on the left flank.
CM: Federico Valverde – The Uruguayan has played every minute for Los Blancos this season and is the unsung hero of not just the midfield, but the team.
CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni – Tchouaméni is set to make his comeback after sustaining a minor injury during the international break, sending Luka Modrić back to the bench.
CM: Jude Bellingham – All signs point to Bellingham returning to the starting XI after weeks on the sidelines. If Ancelotti wants to take a more reserved approach with the midfielder, though, expect Arda Güler to start in his place.
RW: Rodrygo – In the wake of Brahim Díaz's injury, Rodrygo will get the nod on the right-wing. The Brazilian still needs to prove to Ancelotti that he belongs up top with Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior.
ST: Kylian Mbappé – France's captain will make his Champions League debut for Real Madrid.
LW: Vinícius Júnior – The reigning winner of the Champions League 2023–24 Best Player of the Season award will look to pick up where he left off in his last European campaign.