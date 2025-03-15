Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Villarreal: La Liga
After their euphoric Champions League victory, Real Madrid are headed to La Ceramica to take on Villarreal.
Now that Real Madrid eliminated Atlético Madrid from the Champions League and punched their tickets to the quarterfinals, Los Blancos are back in La Liga action. The defending Spanish champions sit level with Barcelona atop the La Liga standings with Atlético Madrid just one point behind.
With Barcelona and Atlético Madrid set to clash this weekend, Carlo Ancelotti's side has a golden opportunity to retake control of the title race. First, though, they must secure all three points in Villarreal, something they have not done since 2017.
Despite playing 120 minutes on Wednesday, expect Real Madrid's best available lineup to get the nod at La Ceramica. The only major absence could be Vinícius Júnior, who is still dealing with the same discomfort that he suffered against Atlético Madrid. The only confirmed missing players for Los Blancos are the injured Ferland Mendy, Dani Ceballos, Dani Carvajal and Éder Militão.
Here's what Real Madrid's XI could look like against Villarreal on Mar. 15.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Villarreal (4-2-3-1)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—Courtois is still searching for his first clean sheet in March.
RB: Lucas Vázquez—After Valverde played 120 minutes on Wednesday, Vázquez is in line to get the nod on the right flank.
CB: Raúl Asencio—Asencio's rise to the first-team this season gives Antonio Rüdiger some much-needed rest.
CB: David Alaba—After Alaba was an unused substitute against Atlético Madrid, the defender comes into this weekend's La Liga clash with fresh legs.
LB: Fran García—Now that Mendy is injured, García is Real Madrid's starting left back.
DM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—The Frenchman's defensive prowess helps Los Blancos win back possession and slow down counter attacks.
DM: Eduardo Camavinga—After his brilliant cameo against Atlético Madrid, Camavinga more than earned his spot in Ancelotti's XI.
RW: Brahim Díaz—With Vinícius Júnior a doubt, Brahim Díaz is the obvious choice to replace the Brazilian on the right wing.
AM: Jude Bellingham—The 21-year-old's creativity fuels Real Madrid's attack.
LW: Rodrygo—Rodrygo had a quiet night at the Metropolitano, but the Brazilian will start on his preferred side should Vinícius Júnior not start.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—Despite a slow start to his debut season in a white shirt, Mbappé has 29 goals across all competitions to his name.