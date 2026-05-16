Real Madrid Presidential Elections: How the Voting Process Works and Who Could Replace Florentino Pérez

Real Madrid’s 2–0 defeat to Barcelona in last weekend’s Clásico at Camp Nou saw Barça crowned La Liga champions and confirmed a rare downturn for Los Blancos, who have now gone two consecutive seasons without winning major silverware for the first time in 20 years.

In response to that setback, attention has quickly shifted towards the club’s hierarchy, with president Florentino Pérez calling presidential elections after opting to seek a renewed mandate from members. The decision comes amid growing scrutiny following a disappointing campaign by Madrid’s usual lofty standards.

Pérez has led Real Madrid since 2000, aside from a brief three-year absence following his resignation in 2006, and has remained unchallenged in the club’s last five elections. However, with pressure mounting and questions being asked after back-to-back trophyless seasons, this time the landscape could look very different.

With elections for both the president and board of directors now underway, the focus turns to how the process works—and who could potentially emerge as a challenger to Pérez’s long-standing reign at the Bernabéu.

Real Madrid Presidential Elections Explained

Real Madrid have had a poor 2025-26 season. | Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Usually taking place every four years, Real Madrid’s presidential elections are governed by a detailed and tightly controlled set of regulations, with any prospective candidate required to satisfy a number of strict conditions in order to be eligible.

Once the process is officially set in motion, individuals wishing to stand are given a short submission window—generally around 10 days—to file their candidacy paperwork. These applications are then assessed by the club’s electoral commission, and if approved, are followed by a brief campaign period of approximately two weeks before members cast their votes. In cases where only one valid candidate emerges, the Electoral Board can declare them elected without the need for a ballot.

Based on the most recent General Assembly data, Real Madrid had 95,612 registered members as of 2024.

The club’s current statutes, updated in 2012, set out clear eligibility rules. Candidates must hold Spanish nationality, have been a member of the club for at least 20 years and provide a personal financial guarantee amounting to 15% of the club’s annual budget.

In practice, the timeline can move very quickly. The 2021 election process, for example, was completed in just under two weeks from start to finish. Once the board formally initiates proceedings and the Electoral Board publishes the rules, candidates are given roughly 10 days to submit their bids, with an uncontested race resulting in automatic appointment of the incumbent.

For the current cycle, aspiring candidates have until May 23 to submit their applications, after which the electoral commission will review them, leading into a short campaign phase and, if necessary, a vote among the club’s members.

Real Madrid Presidential Candidates

Rafael Nadal won't be running for Real Madrid president. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

While Pérez has run unopposed in recent election cycles, this time around he is expected to face at least some level of opposition for the presidency.

Although no official challenger has yet formally entered the race, businessman and Real Madrid member Enrique Riquelme—previously mentioned by Pérez himself as a potential rival—has indicated that he is considering his next move, stating that he will “decide in the next few days whether to accept the challenge.”

Meanwhile, tennis icon Rafael Nadal has moved to shut down speculation linking him with a potential bid for the role. Reports suggesting the 22-time Grand Slam champion could enter the race following Pérez’s announcement have been firmly denied, despite Nadal being an honorary club member and previously expressing admiration for the idea of one day succeeding Pérez.

As things stand, uncertainty remains over whether a serious contest will materialize, but the possibility of a challenge to Pérez’s long-standing dominance at the Bernabéu is no longer being ruled out.

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