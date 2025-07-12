‘Not Up to It’—Real Madrid Star Apologizes for Poor Club World Cup Form
Real Madrid center back Raúl Asencio has acknowledged he fell short of expectations in the team’s Club World Cup run this summer.
A defensive injury crisis plagued Xabi Alonso’s squad in the United States. Antonio Rüdiger, David Alaba and Éder Militão were all injured in the opening stages, leaving the new manager with just Asencio and new signing Dean Huijsen as senior center-back options.
In the face of such a significant opportunity to impress Alonso, Asencio endured a nightmare tournament. He conceded a penalty and was hooked at half-time of the 1–1 draw with Al Hilal, before earning a straight red card just seven minutes into the group game against Pachuca.
Suspended against RB Salzburg and benched to take on Juventus, Asencio managed five minutes as a late substitute in the quarterfinal win over Borussia Dortmund, but he was then restored to the starting lineup for the semifinal against Paris Saint-Germain.
In his hour on the pitch, Asencio was guilty of an error which led to an early goal for PSG, although he was by no means the only player to disappoint in the humbling 4–0 defeat.
It was a bitterly disappointing end to a breakout season at Madrid from Asencio, who took to social media to apologize for his performances at the Club World Cup.
“Madridistas, a season in which I have fulfilled my dream of being part of the best club in the world is ending but it has ended in the way I least wanted,” Asencio wrote on Instagram. “I feel like I haven’t been up to it in a demanding Club World Cup but now it’s time to disconnect and recharge.
“Wishing you a happy holiday and now and always, HALA MADRID! Counting down the days until the return to the Bernabéu.”
Asencio faces a battle to retain his starting spot at the start of the new season. Militão caught the eye in his brief return from injury this summer and may be the favorite to start alongside Huijsen, particularly as Rüdiger still has one game left on his six-match suspension issued towards the end of last season.
