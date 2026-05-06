‘Sorted Out’—Real Madrid Star Confirms Reports of Teammate Fight

Real Madrid defender Álvaro Carreras has seemingly confirmed reports he was slapped by Antonio Rüdiger during a heated altercation—but insisted that the incident has since been sorted out.

Tensions have occasionally run over in the Real Madrid dressing room amid a bitterly disappointing campaign, with multiple training ground flare-ups reported across the campaign.

Álvaro Arbeloa was brought in as manager in January in order to steady the ship on and off the field, after Xabi Alonso’s exit following a brief and tumultuous spell. Rumors of disharmony have not gone away despite the new manager.

Frustrated club captain Dani Carvajal was reported to have injured a youth team player with a nasty tackle earlier in the season, while Kylian Mbappé issued a statement following claims this week that he got into angry confrontation with a member of Madrid’s coaching staff.

Rüdiger and Carreras Get Into Physical Altercation

Antonio Rüdiger was reported to slap his teammate in training. | Guillermo Martinez/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Rüdiger is seemingly just the latest player to let his temper get the better of him and had to be separated from Carreras after a heated argument.

Onda Cero sensationally claimed that the Germany international “slapped” his teammate during the incident, which took place in training last month between the win over Alavés and the draw with Real Betis during a moment of “high tension.”

The report uses both the colloquial Spanish terms “bofetón” (slap, or open-palmed hit) and “tortazo” (smack) to refer to Rüdiger’s action.

The Athletic, meanwhile, add that Rüdiger later apologized for his actions and took his teammates out for lunch last Friday to say sorry.

Carreras, interestingly, has not featured for Madrid since the incident and has faced accusations of unprofessionalism after he was spotted appearing to laugh at the decision to substitute Fran García on ahead of him in Sunday’s 2–0 win over Espanyol.

Carreras Claims Relationship With Teammates Remains Good

Álvaro Carreras has endured a difficult first season in Madrid. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Posting to his Instagram story, Carreras has now spoken out about recent events, giving his side of the story, while also confirming—but playing down—the Rüdiger incident.

The post read: “In recent days, certain insinuations and comments have surfaced about me that are simply not true.

“My commitment to this club and to the coaches I’ve had has been unwavering from day one, and it will continue to be so. Since my return, I have always worked with the utmost professionalism, respect and dedication. I have fought very hard to fulfill my dream of coming home.

“Regarding the incident with a teammate, it was an incident that does not usually occur, without relevance, which has been sorted out. My relationship with the whole team is very good. Hala Madrid!”

Tough Season Compounded for Carreras

Álvaro Carreras (left) struggled against Michael Olise in the Champions League. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

The 23-year-old Carreras has endured a tricky first season at Madrid since his €50 million ($58.5 million) move from Benfica this summer.

While only five of his teammates have played more minutes in the league this season, Carreras has struggled to convince at times, with his performance in the Champions League quarterfinal first-leg defeat to Bayern Munich coming under particular scrutiny.

The Spanish left back was then left out of the second leg in Bavaria, while Ferland Mendy remains the preferred choice to start when fit.

Meanwhile, 33-year-old Rüdiger’s Madrid contract is due to expire this summer. However it has been widely expected that he will sign new terms to remain for at least another season.

READ THE LATEST REAL MADRID NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC