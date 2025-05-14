Real Madrid Star Demands Position Change Next Season, per Report
After years of playing out of position on the right wing at Real Madrid, Rodrygo wants to finally play where he is at his best.
According to ESPN, Rodrygo no longer wants to play on the right wing and instead prefers "to start on the left-hand side of the attack." The Brazilian "believes he performs best" in his natural position as opposed to the one he has been forced to play at Real Madrid.
The left wing at Real Madrid, though, belongs to Vinícius Júnior. The 24-year-old's exceptional performances for the club since his first-team breakthrough, including his goals in both the 2022 and 2024 Champions League finals, have earned him the job as Los Blancos' starting left winger.
In return, Rodrygo plays on the right-hand side of Real Madrid's attack, a position he has struggled in this season. The forward has found the back of the net just one time in his last 22 appearances across all competitions. Most recently, Rodrygo only played 45 minutes against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final before Carlo Ancelotti replaced him at halftime.
Rodrygo's struggles this season have led to plenty of transfer speculation. Recent reports indicate Manchester City and Arsenal are interested in signing the 24-year-old, and Rodrygo would be able to play his natural position at either club, as well as others across Europe.
Real Madrid, on the other hand, will likely not give Rodrygo the green light to replace Vinícius Júnior on the left wing. Despite Vinícius Júnior's underwhelming season, he is still the face of the club, along with newcomer Kylian Mbappé.
Rodrygo has enjoyed plenty of success in the past playing out of position for Real Madrid. The Brazilian was the hero for Los Blancos against Manchester City in the 2024 Champions League quarterfinals, scoring three of his team's four goals across both legs. Perhaps he could once again find his elite form under Xabi Alonso, who is in line to become Real Madrid's new manager.
If Rodrygo truly desires to start every match on the left wing, though, he just have to leave the Spanish capital.