Xabi Alonso Takes Huge Step Towards Becoming Real Madrid Manager
Everything seems to be falling into place for Xabi Alonso to become Real Madrid's next manager.
Despite still having a year left on his contract with Bayer Leverkusen, Alonso announced his departure from the club at the end of the 2024–25 campaign. The Spaniard took charge of the German side in 2022 and topped the Bundesliga the following year without losing a single league match.
"I owe great thanks to Bayer 04 Leverkusen, my players and staff, all the employees of the club and last, but not least, the fantastic fans. Our success was the result of an outstanding team performance," Alonso said in a club statement.
"This club, who showed exceptional trust in me, very much deserved to win the German league title for the first time. My thanks and admiration go to everybody who helped to make this triumph happen including the DFB Pokal win in Berlin. Bayer 04 are ready for the future. The positive path will continue and I will be excited to follow it," he concluded.
Now, Alonso is preparing for a new chapter, one that will likely bring him back to his native country and former club.
It is no secret Real Madrid are in the market for a new manager following their underwhelming season under Carlo Ancelotti. Los Blancos went from winning La Liga, the Champions League and the Spanish Super Cup last season to likely finishing their 2024–25 campaign without a major trophy.
Such results are unacceptable at the biggest club in the world and inspired Real Madrid to look for a change in leadership. Los Blancos eyed several potential replacements, including Alonso, Raúl and even Jürgen Klopp, but Alonso's recent exit from Bayer Leverkusen all-but puts the Spaniard back in Madrid.
In fact, Bayer Leverkusen's CEO Fernando Carro previously revealed that the club had a "gentleman's agreement" with Alonso and would not stop the 43-year-old from taking a job at any of his former clubs, even if he was still under contract.
Alonso's recent announcement, then, hints that there is a job waiting for him at Real Madrid. Ancelotti, meanwhile, has reportedly inked a deal with Brazil to become the Seleção's next manager ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Despite a disappointing end to his Real Madrid tenure, Ancelotti will still leave as the winningest manager in club history. The pressure will be on Alonso to follow in the Italian's footsteps and deliver silverware for the club he once helped win La Décima.