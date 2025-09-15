Real Madrid Star ‘Top’ of Saudi Arabia Transfer Shortlist
Antonio Rüdiger is top of the transfer wish list for clubs in Saudi Arabia as he approaches the end of his Real Madrid contract, a report has revealed.
Rüdiger is in the final 12 months of his current deal with Madrid and reports have suggested he could be allowed to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season, potentially alongside center back partner David Alaba.
According to Fabrizio Romano, while Alaba has a good chance to leave next summer, a final decision on Rüdiger’s continuation with the team has not yet been made.
Rüdiger is understood to be completely committed to Madrid at this point but, if he does leave, the veteran defender will have no shortage of offers, not least from clubs in Saudi Arabia. Dealmakers for the Pro League’s top sides are said to be “in love” with Rüdiger and have been chasing his signature for several years.
At 32 years old—he turns 33 in March—Rüdiger may have one final big contract in his future. Whether he would be interested in a move to the Middle East at this stage of his career remains to be seen.
Rüdiger’s current focus is on recovering from a nasty hamstring injury which is expected to keep him sidelined for at least three months. By the time he returns, the Germany international will be free to discuss a free transfer overseas.
Regardless of Rüdiger’s decision, center back is set to be a priority area for Madrid in next summer’s transfer market. Alaba is expected to leave and could be replaced by another high-profile free transfer. Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté is the top target but Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano has been named as an alternative.
Madrid could even pursue both players but much will depend on Rüdiger. The tenacious man-marker was a regular starter under Xabi Alonso at the Club World Cup before he appeared to lose his place at the start of this season, with Dean Huijsen and the returning Éder Militão both rising in the pecking order.