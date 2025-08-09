Two Real Madrid Stars ‘Eyed’ by Saudi Pro League, Surprising ‘Decision’ Made
Dani Ceballos and David Alaba have reportedly received interest from the Saudi Pro League this summer, but both Real Madrid players want to remain in Spain.
Real Madrid have made it a priority to build a young, talented squad under Xabi Alonso. The Spanish giants opted against offering club legend Luka Modrić a contract extension, bidding farewell to the 39-year-old along with 34-year-old Lucas Vázquez after the 2024–25 season.
Ferland Mendy, Ceballos and Alaba have also been at the center of transfer speculation; the three veterans will likely see their roles at Real Madrid greatly diminished with the arrival of the club’s new signings, leaving the door open for potential exits while the summer transfer window is still open.
According to MARCA, Ceballos and Alaba have “sparked the interest” of several teams in the Saudi Pro League. It would not be the first time either player received a call from a Saudi outfit, but they had not paid “much attention” in the past.
Still, even with their places at Real Madrid now tenuous at best, the two Champions League winners would reportedly rather stay in Spain next season.
Alaba, in particular, is seemingly determined to ride out the end of his contract in a white shirt. The Austrian earns €22.5 million ($26.1 million) in wages per year at Real Madrid and can collect his staggering salary until he becomes a free agent next summer.
Ceballos, meanwhile, previously teased a move back to Real Betis, where he began his career, if he is forced out of Real Madrid. Recent reports claim Real Madrid set a €15 million ($17.4 million) asking price for the midfielder, but no official offers have been made yet.
Although a move to the Saudi Pro League seems unlikely for either player at the moment, the right deal could always sway Ceballos or Alaba, especially if they want to log consistent minutes next season.