Real Madrid Star Handed Lionel Messi’s No. 10 Shirt for Argentina
New Real Madrid signing Franco Mastantuono donned Lionel Messi’s iconic number 10 shirt in Argentina’s clash with Ecuador.
Emotions ran high in Buenos Aires on Thursday night when Messi played his final competitive fixture for Argentina on home soil. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner bagged a brace in La Albiceleste’s 3–0 victory over Venezuela, fulfilling an ending he “always dreamed of” in his native country.
The match was also the final World Cup Qualifier of Messi’s legendary career; the 38-year-old did not make the trip to Ecuador with Argentina, leaving his No. 10 up for grabs.
Despite reports that Lionel Scaloni chose former Atlanta United star Thiago Almada as the player to receive the honor, the number instead went to 18-year-old Mastantuono. The Real Madrid man wore 21 last time out against Venezuela, but now got to briefly inherit Argentina’s No. 10 shirt from one of the greatest players in history.
Mastantuono has experience playing with 10 on his back for Argentina. The winger wore the number during his days representing La Albiceleste’s U-20 squad.
For the senior team, though, it was a monumental first for Mastantuono, one that came with plenty of pressure. After all, the shirt’s legacy and expectations are especially heavy for a teenager, even if Argentina have already punched their tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Mastantuono came into La Albiceleste’s match against Ecuador with just two senior international caps to his name. He is still searching for his first goal or assist with the national team.
Of course, Messi will take back the number 10 in his next appearance for Argentina. The Barcelona legend might have bid farewell to playing competitively on his home soil, but he is still the leader of the Argentina national team hoping to win back-to-back World Cup titles.