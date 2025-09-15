Real Madrid vs. Marseille: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Real Madrid and Marseille’s first meeting in 16 years comes on the first matchday of the 2025–26 Champions League league phase.
All eyes will be on Xabi Alonso as he spearheads his first Champions League match in charge of Real Madrid. The pressure is on the new boss to lead the Spanish giants back to European glory after they crashed out of the competition at the hands of Arsenal in last season’s quarterfinals.
Los Blancos’ first test comes against an opponent they have a perfect record against: Marseille. Real Madrid have managed four victories in their four meetings with the French outfit, giving them the historic edge over Roberto De Zerbi’s side ahead of Tuesday’s bout.
Still, over a decade has passed since Real Madrid and Marseille clashed on Europe’s biggest stage, leaving the door open for a new, exiting matchup between the two clubs.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the Champions League clash.
What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Marseille Kick-Off?
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Stadium: Santiago Bernabéu
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 16
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Irfan Peljto
Real Madrid vs. Marseille Head-to-Head Record
- Real Madrid: 4 wins
- Marseille: 0 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last Meeting: Marseille 1–3 Real Madrid (Dec. 8, 2009) - Champions League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Real Madrid
Marseille
Real Sociedad 1–2 Real Madrid - 13/9/25
Marseille 4–0 Lorient - 12/9/25
Real Madrid 2–1 Mallorca - 30/8/25
Lyon 1–1 Marseille - 31/8/25
Real Oviedo 0–3 Real Madrid - 24/8/25
Marseille 5–2 Paris FC - 23/8/25
Real Madrid 1–0 Osasuna - 19/8/25
Rennes 1–0 Marseille - 15/8/25
WSG Tirol 0–4 Real Madrid - 12/8/25
Marseille 3–1 Aston Villa - 9/8/25
How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Marseille on TV
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
Paramount+, DAZN USA
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 1
Canada
DAZN Canada, Prime Video
Mexico
Max Mexico, Prime Video, tabii
Real Madrid Team News
Real Madrid confirmed Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga are available for selection come Tuesday’s clash with Marseille. Although it is unlikely either player will feature from the start in their first game back from injury, it is still a major boost for the Spanish giants to have the two midfielders on the bench.
Alonso will also have Dean Huijsen to call upon despite the defender’s red card at the weekend; the awaiting suspension for the Spain international only applies to La Liga fixtures.
Antonio Rüdiger, who suffered a serious thigh injury during the September international break, joins Ferland Mendy and Endrick on the sidelines.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Marseille
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Marseille (4-3-3): Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militão, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouaméni, Güler; Mastantuono, Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior
Marseille Team News
Marseille will be without new signing Nayef Aguerd for their Champions League opener. The center back confirmed on social media that he is in concussion protocol following his debut at the weekend and cannot feature against Real Madrid.
Without the former West Ham defender available, De Zerbi will have to choose between Leonardo Balerdi and CJ Egan-Riley, who is back from his Ligue 1 suspension, to get the nod alongside Benjamin Pavard.
Amine Gouiri also remains a doubt after needing a first-half substitution on Friday after a collision with Lorient’s Bamo Meïté. If the striker is not fit to feature from the start, expect Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to lead Marseille’s line.
Marseille Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid
Marseille predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Rulli; Murillo, Pavard, Balerdi, Emerson; Gomes, Kondogbia; Greenwood, Nadir, Weah; Aubameyang
Real Madrid vs. Marseille Score Prediction
Kylian Mbappé loved scoring against Marseille back in his Ligue 1 days, and there are surely more goals to come against the French outfit given the forward’s current form. Plus, Vinícius Júnior is always a threat under the lights at the Santiago Bernabéu.
The star-power of Real Madrid’s frontline combined with Alonso’s new-look defense, which has yet to concede a goal from open play this season, will be too much for Marseille to overcome, especially away from home.