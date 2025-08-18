Real Madrid vs. Osasuna: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Real Madrid’s fight to reclaim the Spanish crown begins at the Santiago Bernabéu against Osasuna.
The last time Real Madrid played a competitive game, the Spanish giants were embarrassed by Paris Saint-Germain at the FIFA Club World Cup. Now just 41 days later, Xabi Alonso’s squad is back in action to kick off their 2025–26 La Liga campaign.
The pressure on Los Blancos to bounce back from both their summer failure and their underwhelming 2024–25 season is immense, especially after Barcelona already secured three points in their league opener. If Real Madrid want to mount a title-worthy campaign, they must start off strong.
Osasuna will hope to spoil Real Madrid’s return to the Santiago Bernabéu. The Spanish outfit will have a tall task of keeping Kylian Mbappé and co. quiet, though, especially since they have not defeated Los Blancos since 2011.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the La Liga clash.
What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Osasuna Kick-Off?
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Stadium: Santiago Bernabéu
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 19
- Kick-off Time: 20:00 BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Adrián Cordero
Real Madrid vs. Osasuna Head-to-Head Record
- Real Madrid: 4 wins
- Osasuna: 0 wins
- Draws: 1
- Last Meeting: Osasuna 1–1 Real Madrid (Feb. 15, 2025) - La Liga
Current Form (All Competitions)
Real Madrid
Osasuna
WSG Tirol 0–4 Real Madrid - 12/8/25
Real Sociedad 4–1 Osasuna - 30/7/25
PSG 4–0 Real Madrid - 9/7/25
Lorient 1–1 Osasuna - 19/7/25
Real Madrid 3–2 Dortmund - 5/7/25
Alaves 1–1 Osasuna - 24/5/25
Real Madrid 1–0 Juventus - 1/7/25
Osasuna 2–0 Espanyol - 18/5/25
RB Salzburg 0–3 Real Madrid - 26/6/25
Osasuna 2–0 Atlético Madrid - 15/5/25
How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Osasuna on TV
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, FuboTV
United Kingdom
Premier Sports 2
Canada
TSN+, Prime Video
Mexico
Sky Sports
Real Madrid Team News
Real Madrid will kick off the 2025–26 season without one of their best players, Jude Bellingham. The England international underwent shoulder surgery following the Club World Cup and is not expected to return to action until October.
The injured Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga and Endrick join Bellingham on the sidelines, as does the suspended Antonio Rüdiger. The center back must serve the final game of his six-match ban for throwing ice at referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea in the Copa del Rey final.
Expect Éder Militão to take Rüdiger’s place next to Dean Huijsen in Los Blancos’ new and improved backline that is also set to feature Trent Alexander-Arnold and Álvaro Carreras.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Osasuna
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Osasuna (4-3-3): Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militão, Huijsen, Carreras; Güler, Tchouaméni, Valverde; Rodrygo, Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior
Osasuna Team News
Unlike Real Madrid, Osasuna are heading into Tuesday’s clash with almost every first-team player fit and available to feature. The only one missing out on the clash due to injury is Iker Benito.
Rubén García was a doubt, but the forward returned to training ahead of the fixture and will travel with Alessio Lisci’s squad to the Spanish capital. The Osasuna boss could air on the side of caution, though, and limit the Spaniard’s minutes to a substitute role.
All eyes will be on Ante Budimir up top. The Croatia international found the back of the net 24 times last season and he is once again expected to lead Osasuna’s line at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Osasuna Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid
Osasuna predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-3-3): Herrera; Rosier, Catena, Boyomo, Bretones; Torró, Moncayola, Oroz; K. Barja, Budimir, M. Gómez
Real Madrid vs. Osasuna Score Prediction
It’s hard to envision a result that does not go Real Madrid’s way. The team’s defensive reinforcements combined with its lethal attack are too much for Osasuna to deal with, especially at the Santiago Bernabéu.
There are still some unknowns about Alonso’s tactics, including what formation he will deploy week in and week out, but Los Blancos have the quality to secure three points even in a largely unfamiliar system. Expect the Spanish giants to extend their 23-game unbeaten streak against Osasuna on Tuesday.