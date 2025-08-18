Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Osasuna: Alexander-Arnold Set for La Liga Debut
Real Madrid kick off their 2025–26 La Liga campaign at the Santiago Bernabéu with Xabi Alonso on the touchline.
After losing their crown to Barcelona last season, Real Madrid have La Liga redemption on their mind. Not only did the club replace Carlo Ancelotti with Alonso, they also signed Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, Franco Mastantuono and Álvaro Carreras this summer.
Los Blancos started the Alonso era at the FIFA Club World Cup and managed a semifinals finish in the United States. The real test comes just one month later, though, on Spanish soil. Real Madrid are set to clash with Osasuna in their La Liga opener.
The club will have to get by without the injured Jude Bellingham, Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga, David Alaba and Endrick. Real Madrid will also be without Antonio Rüdiger, who must serve the final game of the six-match ban he received for throwing ice at referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea in the Copa del Rey final.
Here’s what Real Madrid’s XI could look like against Osasuna on Aug 19.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Osasuna (4-3-3)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—Courtois comes into the 2025–26 season nearing his 300th appearance for Los Blancos. The Belgian will be thrilled to have a new and improved backline in front of him.
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—The former Liverpool fullback is set to make his La Liga debut. Expect Alexander-Arnold to have plenty of freedom down the right flank to link up with Alonso’s attack.
CB: Éder Militão—With Rüdiger suspended, Militão will make his first competitive start nine months after tearing his ACL. The Brazilian impressed in Real Madrid’s preseason friendly, scoring the winner against WSG Tirol.
CB: Dean Huijsen—Huijsen is another new signing in line to play his first match in the Spanish top-flight. Real Madrid will look to the 20-year-old to solve many of their defensive woes from last season.
LB: Álvaro Carreras—The 22-year-old returns to La Liga action after spending the last two seasons with Benfica. The starting job at left back is Carreras’s to lose.
CM: Arda Güler—Güler has started the last six matches for Real Madrid since Alonso took charge, and the Türkiye international is once again slated to get the nod in the midfield.
CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—Los Blancos are a different team when Tchouaméni can play in his natural position. The Frenchman will serve as a shield for the team’s new-look backline.
CM: Fede Valverde—Valverde might have missed Real Madrid’s sole preseason friendly, but he is back in the squad, which means he is back in Alonso’s XI.
RW: Rodrygo—Question marks might surround Rodrygo’s future, but the Brazil international is still Alonso’s best option on the right wing.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—The Frenchman kicks off his Pichichi Trophy defense at the Santiago Bernabéu. Mbappé will look to outdo his debut campaign in which he found the back of the net 44 times across all competitions.
LW: Vinícius Júnior—All eyes will be on Vinícius Júnior come Tuesday. The winger struggled to rediscover his 2023–24 form last season, but he gets to start anew under Alonso.