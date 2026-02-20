Real Madrid XI vs. Osasuna: One Eye on Benfica Second Leg—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Before Benfica visit the Santiago Bernabéu for the second leg of their Champions League playoff tie, Real Madrid travel to Pamplona and face Osasuna as La Liga leaders.

José Mourinho’s side will encounter a vengeful Madrid on Wednesday night, given the events that unfolded in Lisbon. Gianluca Prestianni’s alleged racist abuse of Vinicius Junior dominated the headlines after the Brazilian inspired Madrid’s 1–0 victory.

Álvaro Arbeloa will undoubtedly have an eye on Wednesday’s fixture when considering his team for Saturday night’s domestic bout, but it’s imperative that Los Blancos maintain their current momentum at the summit of the Spanish top flight.

They’ve found a bit of a groove with Arbeloa at the helm, and Madrid are unbeaten in this fixture since 2011.

Match Snapshot

🕒 Kick-off time: 5:30 p.m. GMT, 12:30 p.m. ET, 9:30 p.m. PT

5:30 p.m. GMT, 12:30 p.m. ET, 9:30 p.m. PT 📍 Location: El Sadar Stadium

El Sadar Stadium 🏆 Competition: La Liga

La Liga 📊 Recent form: WWWWW

Team News

Rodrygo is currently nursing a hamstring injury. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

⚠️ Key injuries, absentees, doubts: Jude Bellingham, Éder Militão, Rodrygo

Jude Bellingham, Éder Militão, Rodrygo 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

There should be some rotation from Arbeloa between the two playoff legs with Benfica, but Real Madrid’s superstars in attack, Kylian Mbappé and Vinicius Jr, are likely to retain their places.

However, Madrid are currently without Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham due to hamstring injuries. Éder Militão is also sidelined.

Raúl Asencio is eligible to return after he was suspended for Tuesday’s first leg in Lisbon.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Benfica

Real Madrid have an imperious record in this fixture. | FotMo

GK: Thibaut Courtois—The Belgian had a pretty quiet night in Lisbon on Tuesday, having peppered on his previous visit to the Estádio da Luz. Osasuna are barely averaging a goal per game in La Liga this season, so Courtois may have another serene outing.

RB: Dani Carvajal—Arbeloa could opt to keep the peace by starting Carvajal, who’s recently kicked up a fuss over his reduced role.

CB: Raúl Asencio—Asencio comes back into Madrid’s defense on Saturday night but he has a battle on his hands to keep his spot, given that Antonio Rüdiger is back fit.

CB: Dean Huijsen—Huijsen has had a few dicey moments in recent weeks, but Arbeola is right to stick by the young Spaniard.

LB: Ferland Mendy—The French left-back was back in the matchday squad on Tuesday night and could be ready to offer Álvaro Carreras respite.

CM: Federico Valverde—Arbeloa is making full use of Valverde’s versatility and the Madrid captain could start in midfield on Saturday evening.

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—The Frenchman could perhaps do with a breather, especially with Arbeloa boasting alternatives. If he is included in the team, expect Tchouaméni to play just an hour or so.

RW: Franco Mastantuono—There should be an opportunity for Mastantuono against Osasuna, given that he was out of the firing line in the week.

AM: Arda Güler—A subtle change in formation should allow Güler to operate between the lines.

LW: Vinicius Junior—Vinicius Jr may well be saving his finest work for Wednesday night, but there’s no doubt that he’ll have the bit between his teeth in Pamplona.

ST: Kylian Mbappé—His partner in crime was the match-winner in Lisbon, but Mbappé remains Madrid’s leading goalscorer in all competitions. It was his strike that sank Osasuna in the reverse fixture back in August.

