Real Madrid XI vs. Real Sociedad: Vini Jr, Mbappe Decisions Made—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Real Madrid welcome in-form Real Sociedad to the Bernabéu on Saturday night, aiming to return to the top of La Liga.

This has the makings of a barnstorming fixture. While Madrid have a 100% record in the Spanish top flight under new manager Álvaro Arbeloa, this may well be their toughest test yet. Sociedad are flying under Pellegrino Matarazzo, who’s evolved La Real into a juggernaut of a counter-attacking unit.

Saturday’s visitors are 11 games unbeaten, up to eighth in La Liga and on the cusp of the Copa del Rey final—a game they would most likely face Atlético Madrid in unless Barcelona can find a way of recovering their 4–0 mauling at the Metropolitano.

Match Snapshot

🕒 Kick-off time : 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT 📍 Location : Bernabéu

: Bernabéu 🏆 Competition : La Liga

: La Liga 📊 Recent form: WWLWW

Team News

Rodrygo is nursing a hamstring injury. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

⚠️ Key injuries, absentees, doubts: Éder Militão, Ferland Mendy, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo.

Éder Militão, Ferland Mendy, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Real Madrid have Vinicius Junior back available for Sociedad’s visit after the Brazilian served his one-game suspension for yellow card accumulation at Valencia. He’ll team up with Kylian Mbappé on Saturday night, with Arbeloa confirming that the French forward has shaken off a knock that rendered him a doubt for the upcoming game.

However, the hosts are currently without Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo due to hamstring injuries. Trent Alexander-Arnold has missed much of the season with a couple of hamstring issues, but he was back in action for Arbeloa’s side last weekend.

Ferland Mendy has been back in training, but he wasn’t in the matchday squad last Sunday. Éder Militão is a long way from making his return.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Real Sociedad

Kylian Mbappé has shaken off a knock and will play on Saturday night. | FotMob

GK: Thibaut Courtois—Courtois kept his first clean sheet at the Mestalla for Real Madrid last weekend, and he’ll surely be expecting a busy evening when the rampant Sociedad come to town.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—The versatile England international may not be ready for a start, but Arbeloa does love his superstars. The Madrid boss could welcome Alexander-Arnold back into the team right away after he earned minutes off the bench at Valencia.

CB: Raúl Asencio—Antonio Rüdiger was back on the bench last time out, but Asencio’s steady performance should see him keep his place.

CB: Dean Huijsen—Huijsen should be a shoo-in for the rest of the season, assuming he stays fit. The Spaniard will be tasked with managing Mikel Oyarzabal, who has found his feet again under Matarazzo.

LB: Álvaro Carreras—The summer arrival was an unlikely goalscorer at the Mestalla and will surely retain his place at left back while Mendy’s status is unknown.

DM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—A ubiquitous figure in Madrid’s engine room, it seems unlikely for Arbeloa to make a change regarding Tchouaméni.

DM: Federico Valverde—The dogged Uruguayan has split his minutes between right-back and midfield this season. Improved availability at the former means Valverde could start again in the middle of the park.

RW: Franco Mastantuono—The Argentine could be recalled to the starting XI after appearing off the bench last Sunday. Mastantuono hasn’t lit up the Bernabéu yet, so this would be a useful occasion to properly announce himself.

AM: Arda Güler—The young Turkish playmaker is a wonderful technician, but Sociedad are a canny defensive unit that set traps in central areas before springing in transition.

LW: Vinicius Junior—Madrid worked pretty well without Vinicius Jr last weekend, especially out of possession, but it’s hard to imagine anything other than an immediate recall. The Brazilian produced a moment of magic on his previous appearance against Rayo Vallecano at the Bernabéu.

ST: Kylian Mbappé—Arbeloa has confirmed that his leading goalscorer is fit for Sociedad’s visit, and they’re going to need the Frenchman on Saturday night in what could be a shootout. Mbappé added to his La Liga goal tally late on against Valencia to seal victory.

