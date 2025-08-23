Real Oviedo vs. Real Madrid: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Real Madrid are set for a La Liga bout with Real Oviedo for the first time in 24 years following the latter’s promotion to the Spanish top-flight.
Unlike last season, Los Blancos started their league campaign off with three points. The club’s 1–0 victory over Osasuna was comfortable yet lackluster, with Xabi Alonso’s new-look Real Madrid still finding their identity.
Five days later, they are headed out of the Spanish capital to take on Real Oviedo. Veljko Paunović’s men suffered a 2–0 defeat to Villarreal in their return to the Spanish top-flight and now are in for a much larger test against the La Liga runners-up.
The two clubs will meet with three points on the line for the first time since 2001, both eager to make a statement under the lights at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the La Liga clash.
What Time Does Real Oviedo vs. Real Madrid Kick-Off?
- Location: Oviedo, Spain
- Stadium: Estadio Carlos Tartiere
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 24
- Kick-off Time: 20:30 BST / 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT
- Referee: Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
Real Oviedo vs. Real Madrid Head-to-Head Record
- Real Madrid: 2 wins
- Osasuna: 0 wins
- Draws: 3
- Last Meeting: Real Oviedo 1–1 Real Madrid (June 10, 2001) - La Liga
Current Form (All Competitions)
Real Oviedo
Real Madrid
Villarreal 2–0 Real Oviedo - 15/8/25
Real Madrid 1–0 Osasuna - 19/8/25
Deportivo La Coruña 2–1 Real Oviedo - 6/8/25
WSG Tirol 0–4 Real Madrid - 12/8/25
Real Oviedo 1–0 Cultural Leonesa - 3/8/25
PSG 4–0 Real Madrid - 9/7/25
Real Oviedo 0–0 Villarreal - 31/8/25
Real Madrid 3–2 Dortmund - 5/7/25
Getafe 1–1 Real Oviedo - 31/7/25
Real Madrid 1–0 Juventus - 1/7/25
How to Watch Real Oviedo vs. Real Madrid on TV
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, FuboTV
United Kingdom
Premier Sports 1
Canada
TSN+, Prime Video
Mexico
Sky Sports
Real Oviedo Team News
The injured Álvaro Lemos, Lucas Ahijado and Jaime Vázquez will all miss the clash with Real Madrid. Brandon Domingues is also not in Paunović’s squad due to illness.
The hosts will be without Alberto Reina as well after the Spaniard was sent off just 27 minutes into his team’s La Liga opener on Friday.
The good news is Colombatto is back available after missing the entirety of Real Oviedo’s preseason, as well as the match against Villarreal. Although it is unlikely the midfielder will start, he could be in for some valuable minutes off the bench.
Real Oviedo Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid
Real Oviedo predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (3-4-3): Escandell; Costas, Dendoncker, Calvo; Vidal, Ilić, Sibo, Alhassane; Chaira, Rondón, Hassan
Real Madrid Team News
Real Madrid are still without the injured Jude Bellingham, Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga and Endrick. The England international’s absence was particularly apparent for Los Blancos in their La Liga opener as they struggled to create goalscoring opportunities from open play.
Alonso could give the nod to 18-year-old Franco Mastantuono to give Real Madrid a No. 10 or a fresh face on the right wing, but the manager will likely stick with Brahim Díaz while Rodrygo’s future remains uncertain.
The new boss will also have Antonio Rüdiger available for selection now that the center back has served his six-match ban. Éder Militão still remains the frontrunner to get the nod alongside Dean Huijsen, though.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Real Oviedo
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Real Oviedo (4-3-3): Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militão, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouaméni, Güler; Díaz, Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior
Real Oviedo vs. Real Madrid Score Prediction
Not only do Real Madrid have the edge over Real Oviedo at every position, but they also will be eager to put in a more convincing performance than their La Liga opener. It’s hard to imagine Mbappé or Vinícius Júnior struggling to find the back of the net against the newly promoted side.
Plus, Alonso’s men looked defensively sound last time out with the return of Militão and the additions of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Huijsen and Álvaro Carreras. Thibaut Courtois will not have much to do on Sunday if his backline once again shows up and shows out.