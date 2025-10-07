Reece James Injury: Progress, Potential Return Date for Chelsea’s Captain
Injuries have relentlessly conspired against Chelsea captain Reece James, whose extensive fitness woes have prevented him from enjoying sustained success in recent years.
James was one of the beneficiaries of the Blues’ transfer ban in 2019–20, as Frank Lampard turned to the club’s academy to mitigate their inability to make moves in the transfer market. James, along with Fikayo Tomori, Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham, played decisive roles in a season where Chelsea exceeded expectations by finishing fourth in the Premier League.
Since the 2021–22 campaign, though, merely being available has proven to be a tough task for James, who’s missed 118 games over four seasons due to an array of ailments, but it’s his hamstring that’s bothered him most recently.
Off the back of a superb performance in Chelsea’s 2–1 victory over Liverpool at the weekend, James was preparing to meet up with the national team for their upcoming fixtures against Wales and Latvia. Under former Blues boss Thomas Tuchel, the right-back has a shot at finally emerging as the cornerstone full-back for the Three Lions he’s long been destined to be.
However, another injury setback has forced his withdrawal from Tuchel’s latest squad, and Chelsea supporters are fretting over another lengthy absence.
When Will Reece James Return From Injury?
James’ injury history means Enzo Maresca has been more than willing to offer his captain respite by utilising Malo Gusto at right back in his place, and the Englishman had enjoyed an injury-free start to 2025–26 before the news broke of his England squad withdrawal.
The 25-year-old sustained the issue during Saturday’s victory over the champions, although the exact nature of the injury hasn’t yet been established.
However, it’s believed that James’ latest setback is only minor. Some reports have even suggested that his withdrawal was merely precautionary, while the player himself posted a gruesome picture on Instagram of an open wound on his shin in the aftermath of the Liverpool game—it’s conceivable his absence is because of that impact injury.
As a result, there’s a chance that the ful back doesn’t miss any time for his club at all. Chelsea are next in action away at Nottingham Forest on Oct. 18, with the Blues having four more games scheduled before the end of the month.
Maresca will surely express more caution over James’ return, with the presence of Gusto, even if he’s not on the Englishman’s level, ensuring the Blues’ captain can be eased back in. Chelsea face Ajax in the Champions League four days after visiting the City Ground.