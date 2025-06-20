River Plate vs. Monterrey: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Argentina giants River Plate will battle Liga MX economic powerhouse Monterrey in a match that sees two of the most stacked rosters in Latin America clash.
Although Marcelo Gallardo hasn't enjoyed the same level of success as he did in his first stint with River Plate, he's a brilliant cup manager that led the team to two Copa Libertadores titles in the 2010's. Los Millonarios were stellar in their 2025 Club World Cup debut dispatching Urawa Red Diamonds 3–1 with a convincing performance.
Monterrey's opening match performance might've been even more impressive, though, mustering a draw against Inter Milan. There were plenty of question marks surrounding Monterrey entering the tournament following a disappointing Liga MX Clausura 2025 season, but drawing to the Champions League runner-ups silenced many of their doubters.
It's a very even matchup on paper between two sides that have high hopes of reaching the knockout stage of the Club World Cup.
Here's Sports Illustrated's guide to this clash between two stacked Latin American clubs.
What Time Does River Plate vs. Monterrey Kick-Off?
- Location: Pasadena, United States
- Stadium: Rose Bowl
- Date: Saturday, June 21 / Sunday, June 22
- Kick-off Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST
- Referee: Slavko Vinčić (SVN)
River Plate vs. Monterrey Head-to-Head Record
This is the first competitive meeting between River Plate and Monterrey.
Current Form (All Competitions)
River Plate
Monterrey
River Plate 3–1 Urawa Red Diamonds - 6/17/25
Monterrey 1–1 Inter Milan - 6/17/25
River Plate 1–1 Universitario de Deportes - 5/27/25
Toluca 2–1 Monterrey - 5/10/25
River Plate 1–1 Club Atlético Platense - 5/20/25
Monterrey 3–2 Toluca - 5/7/25
River Plate 6–2 Independiente del Valle - 5/15/25
Monterrey 2–0 Pumas - 5/4/25
River Plate 3–0 Barracas Central - 5/12/25
Monterrey 1–2 Pachuca - 4/27/25
How to Watch River Plate vs. Monterrey on TV
Country
TV Channel / Live Stream
United Kingdom
DAZN
United States
DAZN
Canada
DAZN
Mexico
Canal 5, ViX, DAZN
River Plate Team News
Gallardo's side cruised in their opening game victory vs. Urawa Red Diamonds but it came at a cost. Talented attacker Sebastián Driussi sprained his ankle scoring River's second goal of the match and could be sidelined for the rest of the Club World Cup.
His likely replacement is Colombian forward Miguel Borja, who's future with the club following the conclusion of the tournament is under heavy scrutiny. Still, with Franco Mastantuono quarterbacking the attack, Los Millonarios have more than enough firepower to handle Driussi's absence.
Defensively, Gallardo will once again rely on three 2022 World Cup champions in Germán Pezzella, Gonzalo Montiel and Marcos Acuña, with the latter showing his attacking prowess with two assists in River's first match.
River Plate Predicted Lineup vs. Monterrey
River Plate Predicted Lineup vs. Monterrey (4-3-3): Armani; Montiel, Pezzella, Martínez-Quarta, Acuña; Pérez, Castaño, Fernández; Mastantuono, Borja, Colidio
Monterrey Team News
The Domènec Torrent era in Monterrey began with a historic result for Liga MX, as Rayados drew vs. Champions League finalists Inter Milan.
Sergio Ramos continues to age like fine wine and will once again captain Monterrey and lead the defensive line. Torrent quickly deployed his preferred 3-5-2 formation, contrary to what many predicted.
With such a positive result in the opening game, it's unlikely the former Pep Guardiola assistant will tweak his formation, however, Nelson Deossa could enter the lineup in midfield to offer more attacking alternatives against an opponent of similar quality.
Up front, Sergio Canales will pull the strings, looking to feed Lucas Ocampos and Germán Berterame.
Monterrey Predicted Lineup vs. River Plate
Monterrey Predicted Lineup vs. River Plate (3-5-2): Andrada; Medina, Ramos, Guzmán; Aguírre, Deossa, Canales, Torres, Arteaga; Ocampos, Berterame
River Plate vs. Monterrey Score Prediction
This is arguably one of the most attractive matches of the group stage for Latin American soccer fans, a clash between two of the best squads in the region that will reinvigorate the Argentina–Mexico fan rivalry.
Despite their contrasting styles, both teams have a surplus of quality in attack that will prove too hard to contain for 90 minutes. However, it'll also be a hard-fought physical affair where the two teams will have their periods of control.
Mastantuono and Canales will steal the show and the spoils will be shared in what promises to be a very even affair.
Prediction: River Plate 2–2 Monterrey
