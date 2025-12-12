Road to World Cup 2026: Five USMNT Players to Watch This Weekend
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is quickly approaching for the U.S. men's national team and each week becomes ever pertinent in the race for manager Mauricio Pochettino's final roster.
While Pochettino and his staff know a core of key players, several spots are up for grabs after 71 players were named to national team camps through 2025. With just a few weeks left in the calendar, players will want to enter the World Cup year in the best possible form.
It's all about Europe now, too. There are no more MLS games, leaving the likes of Vancouver Whitecaps FC's Sebastian Berhalter and Orlando City SC's Alex Freeman and several others on the sidelines.
Here, Sports Illustrated highlights the five USMNT players to watch in this weekend's action.
5. Tyler Adams
Fixture: Man Utd vs. Bournemouth
Date and Time: Monday, Dec. 15 - 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT
Channel: USA Network, Telemundo Deportes, NBC Sports App
Bournemouth’s rise in the Premier League has been enjoyable to watch and Tyler Adams has established himself as a key cog in Andoni Iraola's well-oiled machine. Not only is he playing to a consistently high level, he was also honored with the Premier League Goal of the Month award for November—the first time an American has ever scooped the award.
Adams missed last week’s scoreless draw against Chelsea due to suspension, but draws back into Bournemouth’s squad for the trip to Manchester United. The Cherries were in razor sharp form at the start of the season but are now winless in six—the 26-year-old will be tasked with turning the tide at Old Trafford.
4. Auston Trusty
Fixture: Celtic vs. St Mirren—Scottish League Cup final
Date and Time: Saturday, Dec. 13 - 10:30 a.m. ET/ 7:30 a.m. PT
Channel: CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, fuboTV
Auston Trusty is on the fringe of Pochettino’s plans. Still, the center back remains a vital player for Celtic, which is looking for its first win under former Columbus Crew manager Wilfried Nancy, who recently left his MLS role for Glasgow.
While they have had troubles in the Scottish Premiership this season, currently sitting second to Hearts, they have a chance at silverware in the Scottish League Cup final against St. Mirren this weekend.
It’s a match that Celtic would usually be confident in and playing at Hampden Park in Glasgow effectively feels like home at this point, but without a win on Nancy’s record, it’s not quite that simple.
They should have enough firepower though—this is their 30th cup final of the millenium—and Celtic and Trusty are used to winning.
3. Weston McKennie
Fixture: Bologna vs. Juventus
Date and Time: Sunday, Dec. 14 - 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT
Channel: CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, fuboTV, DAZN USA
Weston McKennnie thrives when he has the faith of his manager, and that’s the situation he finds himself in with Juventus under Luciano Spalletti.
The 27-year-old has found his goalscoring touch in the Champions League, scoring in the last two matches against Bodø/Glimt two weeks ago and Pafos earlier this week. While he only has an assist and no goals in Serie A, this weekend could be a good time to find the scoresheet.
Juventus, who have have chalked up three straight wins in Serie A and sit seventh on 23 points, take on fifth-place Bologna, with a victory giving them the chance to overtake their rivals and crack into the top five.
2. Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen vs. FC Köln)
Fixture: Bayer Leverkusen vs. FC Köln
Date and Time: Saturday, Dec. 13 - 12:30 p.m. E.T / 9:30 a.m. PT
Channel: ESPN Select, fuboTV
Bayer Leverkusen had a nightmare start to the season, which cost Erik ten Hag his job, but have since found solid form and navigated their way back into the upper echelons of the Bundesliga.
USMNT midfielder Malik Tillman, who joined the club in the summer after a standout Concacaf Gold Cup, has been a consistent starter and is a key part to how they approach games, especially when they are out of possession and looking to force a turnover.
While he has three goals and no assists through nine games, and the statistical output may be less than desired so far, Tillman’s importance to the team has allowed him to carve out a role that should see him among the USMNT starters in the summer.
Sitting fourth on 23 points, Leverkusen will look to bounce back from last week’s 2–0 loss to Augsburg and hold onto the Champions League spots, taking on an FC Köln side sitting on 16 points and in eighth place.
1. Christian Pulisic
Fixture: AC Milan vs. Sassuolo
Date and Time: Sunday, Dec. 14 - 6:30 a.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. PT
Channel: Paramount+, fuboTV, DAZN USA, FOX Deportes, Fox Sports
Few players in global soccer are enjoying seasons as good as Christian Pulisic’s 2025-26 campaign. The 27-year-old USMNT star leads the Serie A Golden Boot race with seven goals and has helped Milan to the top of the table alongside Napoli.
Last week, he scored a brace off the bench against Torino in a 3–2 comeback win, bringing him to 13 league goals in a single calendar year for the first time in his career. Averaging a goal every 64 minutes this season, Pulisic has rekindled his form after a muscle injury left him out of the squad for several weeks.
This weekend, Milan take on eighth-place Sassuolo, where Pulisic will look to help the Rossoneri establish themselves as the outright leaders in Serie A. As a bonus, he’ll look to do it against Concacaf foe, Canada’s Ismaël Koné, who has also found form in Serie A.