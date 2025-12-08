Christian Pulisic Reaches New Career Milestone in Brilliant Return From Injury
Christian Pulisic bagged a brace off the bench to seal AC Milan’s thrilling 3–2 comeback victory over Torino on Monday evening, marking a new personal best along the way.
The U.S. men’s national team captain has now scored 13 league goals for Milan in 2025, the most he has ever managed in a calendar year in his entire club career. With three weeks still to go in December, Pulisic can extend the record to emphatically finish out an incredible 12 months for the Rossoneri.
Even more impressive is that the 27-year-old put together such a sensational year while dealing with multiple injuries. This season alone, Pulisic already missed five matches due to a hamstring injury and a later muscle injury; he even battled a fever in the hours leading up to Milan’s battle with Torino.
Yet the forward recovered in time to come off the bench at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, making just his fourth appearance since the October international break. And what an instant impact the former Chelsea star made.
Pulisic found the back of the net within 60 seconds of coming into the game in which his side trailed 2–1. The American settled a hopeful ball from Alexis Saelemaekers before slotting home a left-footed finish from close range to bring Milan level in the 67th minute.
Just 10 minutes later, Samuele Ricci picked out Pulisic in acres of space inside the penalty area, where the super-sub buried his second of the night to complete Milan’s comeback. The win sent Massimiliano Allegri’s side to the top of the Serie A standings.
Pulisic Reflects on ‘Strange’ Season With Milan
Despite his fitness struggles, Pulisic currently leads the Golden Boot race in the Italian top-flight. His seven goals put him level with Inter striker Lautaro Martínez.
“Two days ago I was dead in bed, but I felt much better today and I am very happy I came here and was able to help the team,” Pulisic told Sky Sport Italia after the game.
“I didn’t know yesterday if I could play, but this morning I felt much better. I’m happier with the win than the goals, honestly.
“It has been a rather strange season. I do want to get more match fitness. We have to take it one game at a time and then we’ll see where we are at the end of the season.”
Pulisic will indeed hope to work his way back into Milan's XI not only to help his team in its fight for the Italian crown, but also to reach his top form ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The USMNT was handed a favorable draw in Group D and aims to show out on home soil under Mauricio Pochettino next summer.