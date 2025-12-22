Road to World Cup 2026: USMNT’s Four Best Players of the Week—Ranked
With just days left of 2025, it was the last opportunity for some of the U.S. men's national team’s top talents to show what they can do before we officially enter World Cup year.
In Germany, players won't play against until well into January as the Bundesliga takes its annual winter break, but it’s a very different story in England and the Premier League as the festive calendar is packed full of games for supporters to enjoy.
With the year winding down and USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino looking on from wherever he's spending his holiday season, Sports Illustrated ranks the top five performances of the week from his players around the globe.
5. Gio Reyna (Borussia Mönchengladbach)
Gio Reyna has finally settled into a consistent pattern with Borussia Mönchengladbach, playing over 50 minutes for the fifth straight game in his side's 2–0 loss to his former club, Borussia Dortmund.
While Reyna has yet to secure his first goal contribution of the Bundesliga season, he has looked more comfortable in midfield. In this weekend's loss, he completed 26 passes, had one shot and had four touches in the opposition's penalty area, showing his attacking presence.
Reyna needed minutes and that's why he made the move from Dortmund. Now that he's getting those minutes, the focus turns to producing, which he has yet to do.
4. Montrell Culbreath (Bayer Leverkusen)
If it’s new, exciting talent the USMNT are looking for, they perhaps need to look no further than Bayer Leverkusen’s Montrell Culbreath, who scored on his Bundesliga debut in a 3–1 win over RB Leipzig.
The 18-year-old entered the match in the 77th minute, taking to the field alongside Malik Tillman, and it didn’t take him long to make an impact. In addition to scoring, he recovered the ball twice and looked lively and keen to get involved.
Born in Germany, he has represented Die Mannschaft and the United States at youth level—but is yet to make a decision on who to represent at senior level. On this evidence, it will be worth Pochettino and Co. getting on the phone to make their case.
3. Auston Trusty (Celtic)
Auston Trusty’s Celtic secured a 3-1 victory over Aberdeen to snap a four-game losing streak and earn their first win under manager Wilfried Nancy, who has been heavily criticized since he arrived from MLS side Columbus Crew.
Trusty had two shots and completed a game-leading 95 passes in the match as Celtic dominated to the tune of 31 shots and 4.35 xG, with nearly every player enjoying some kind of attacking involvement.
Trusty also posted nine defensive contributions in a win that keeps alive the club's title aspirations—the Bhoys, who are used to dominating the Scottish Premiership, sit six points back of table-topping Hearts with a game in hand.
2. Weston McKennie (Juventus)
Weston McKennie has become an indispensable player under Luciano Spalletti at Juventus and had another standout performance as the Bianconeri beat Roma 2–1 to move to fifth in the Serie A table.
The club honored the 27-year-old for his 200th appearance before the match, setting the stage for a night in which he recorded an assist for his fourth goal contribution in all competitions.
While there are still issues at Juventus as they look to climb the table, McKennie has proven to be a key starter this season and will hope to carry that form into the final match of 2025 against Pisa.
1. Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven)
The good times kept going for Ricardo Pepi at PSV Eindhoven as the former FC Dallas academy product scored for a fourth straight match, securing a 3–1 win over FC Utrecht.
To add an extra cherry on top of the cake, Pepi’s strike was assisted by fellow USMNT World Cup hopeful, Sergiño Dest, continuing a run of individual form for the 34-cap international.
Pepi now has 15 goals in the 13 Eredivisie starts he’s been afforded by PSV, with his overall total now standing at 24 goals in 58 appearances—numbers that suggest just how impactful he is when he’s played from the first minute.
This was Pepi’s seventh Eredivisie goal of 2025–26, placing him ninth in the Golden Boot race, and he’s added a further three goals and two assists across all competitions, which include regular Champions League minutes.