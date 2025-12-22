SI

Road to World Cup 2026: USMNT’s Four Best Players of the Week—Ranked

Ricardo Pepi continued his stellar form and a new face scored his first Bundesliga goal.

Ben Steiner

Ricardo Pepi scored in his fourth straight match as PSV Eindhoven extended their lead atop the Eredivisie.
Ricardo Pepi scored in his fourth straight match as PSV Eindhoven extended their lead atop the Eredivisie. / hoto Prestige/Soccrates/Getty Images

With just days left of 2025, it was the last opportunity for some of the U.S. men's national team’s top talents to show what they can do before we officially enter World Cup year.

In Germany, players won't play against until well into January as the Bundesliga takes its annual winter break, but it’s a very different story in England and the Premier League as the festive calendar is packed full of games for supporters to enjoy.

With the year winding down and USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino looking on from wherever he's spending his holiday season, Sports Illustrated ranks the top five performances of the week from his players around the globe.

5. Gio Reyna (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Gio Reyna
Gio Reyna played against Borussia Dortmund for the first time since leaving the club ahead of the Bundesliga season. / Christian Verheyen/Borussia Moenchengladbach/Getty Images

Gio Reyna has finally settled into a consistent pattern with Borussia Mönchengladbach, playing over 50 minutes for the fifth straight game in his side's 2–0 loss to his former club, Borussia Dortmund.

While Reyna has yet to secure his first goal contribution of the Bundesliga season, he has looked more comfortable in midfield. In this weekend's loss, he completed 26 passes, had one shot and had four touches in the opposition's penalty area, showing his attacking presence.

Reyna needed minutes and that's why he made the move from Dortmund. Now that he's getting those minutes, the focus turns to producing, which he has yet to do.

4. Montrell Culbreath (Bayer Leverkusen)

Montrell Culbreath
Montrell Culbreath (center) could represent either Germany or the USMNT at the senior level. / Jörg Schüler/Bayer 04 Leverkusen/Getty Images

If it’s new, exciting talent the USMNT are looking for, they perhaps need to look no further than Bayer Leverkusen’s Montrell Culbreath, who scored on his Bundesliga debut in a 3–1 win over RB Leipzig.

The 18-year-old entered the match in the 77th minute, taking to the field alongside Malik Tillman, and it didn’t take him long to make an impact. In addition to scoring, he recovered the ball twice and looked lively and keen to get involved.

Born in Germany, he has represented Die Mannschaft and the United States at youth level—but is yet to make a decision on who to represent at senior level. On this evidence, it will be worth Pochettino and Co. getting on the phone to make their case.

3. Auston Trusty (Celtic)

Auston Trusty
Auston Trusty’s Celtic finally delivered a win for their new boss. / y Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/Getty Images

Auston Trusty’s Celtic secured a 3-1 victory over Aberdeen to snap a four-game losing streak and earn their first win under manager Wilfried Nancy, who has been heavily criticized since he arrived from MLS side Columbus Crew.

Trusty had two shots and completed a game-leading 95 passes in the match as Celtic dominated to the tune of 31 shots and 4.35 xG, with nearly every player enjoying some kind of attacking involvement.

Trusty also posted nine defensive contributions in a win that keeps alive the club's title aspirations—the Bhoys, who are used to dominating the Scottish Premiership, sit six points back of table-topping Hearts with a game in hand.

2. Weston McKennie (Juventus)

Weston McKennie has become an indispensable player under Luciano Spalletti at Juventus and had another standout performance as the Bianconeri beat Roma 2–1 to move to fifth in the Serie A table.

The club honored the 27-year-old for his 200th appearance before the match, setting the stage for a night in which he recorded an assist for his fourth goal contribution in all competitions.

While there are still issues at Juventus as they look to climb the table, McKennie has proven to be a key starter this season and will hope to carry that form into the final match of 2025 against Pisa.

1. Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven)

Ricardo Pepi
Ricardo Pepi scored in his fourth straight league appearance for PSV Eindhoven. / Photo Prestige/Soccrates/Getty Images

The good times kept going for Ricardo Pepi at PSV Eindhoven as the former FC Dallas academy product scored for a fourth straight match, securing a 3–1 win over FC Utrecht.

To add an extra cherry on top of the cake, Pepi’s strike was assisted by fellow USMNT World Cup hopeful, Sergiño Dest, continuing a run of individual form for the 34-cap international.

Pepi now has 15 goals in the 13 Eredivisie starts he’s been afforded by PSV, with his overall total now standing at 24 goals in 58 appearances—numbers that suggest just how impactful he is when he’s played from the first minute.

This was Pepi’s seventh Eredivisie goal of 2025–26, placing him ninth in the Golden Boot race, and he’s added a further three goals and two assists across all competitions, which include regular Champions League minutes.

Ben Steiner
BEN STEINER

Ben Steiner is an American-Canadian journalist who brings in-depth experience, having covered the North American national teams, MLS, CPL, NWSL, NSL and Liga MX for prominent outlets, including MLSsoccer.com, CBC Sports, and OneSoccer.

