Robert Lewandowski Scores a First Half Hat-Trick in Victory vs. Alaves
Barcelona was eager to redeem itself in La Liga after the loss against Osasuna ended its perfect start to the season. Robert Lewandowski stepped up to the task scoring a first half hat-trick against Alavés.
It only took Lewandowski 32 minutes to score his second La Liga hat trick of his career. He headed home a Raphinha free kick to open the scoring seven minutes into the game. The Brazilian winger was the supplier of the second as well, after a long run down the left wing he passed the ball to Lewa for him to simply tap in his brace.
He completed his hat-trick after he received a through-ball from Eric García and placed his shot in the far corner far out of reach from the outstretched hands of goalkeeper Antonio Sivera.
At 36-years-old, Lewandowski is going through his best run of form since he joined Barcelona. He capped off a five goal week after scoring a brace in a 5–0 victory in the Champions League against Young Boys. The Polish striker now has 10 goals in nine La Liga games this season, joining Manchester City's Erling Haaland as the only players with double digit goals in Europe's top five leagues.
With his hat-trick Lewa now has a comfortable lead in the race for the golden boot in La Liga. Villarreal's Ayoze Pérez is second with six goals, followed by three players tied with five that include his teammate Raphinha and Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe.
The three goals were all Barcelona needed to walk out of its visit to Alavés with a 3–0 victory, regaining its three point lead over Real Madrid as we head into the international break. Barcelona will be back in action in La Liga following the break on Sunday, Oct. 20 when it hosts Sevilla.