Robert Sanchez Pays Ultimate Price for Poor Form As Chelsea Confirm Exit

Chelsea have confirmed the departure of error-prone goalkeeper Robert Sánchez, who has joined Italian side Como on loan for the 2026–27 campaign.

The Spaniard has endured a tumultuous period between the sticks for the Blues, with frequent howlers and shaky performances resulting in fierce criticism. Yet another example of his shortcomings arrived during Chelsea’s Premier League opener with Fulham.

Sánchez made mistakes for both of the goals Chelsea conceded in their 3–2 victory at Craven Cottage, which resulted in the club swiftly signing Emiliano Martínez from Aston Villa for $10.2 million (£7.5 million).

They have since been eager to offload Sánchez, and Como, managed by former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fàbregas, have taken the plunge on the out-of-form goalkeeper as they prepare for their first-ever Champions League campaign.

The Serie A side had already signed Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea earlier this summer, meaning there will be a familiar face on hand to greet Sánchez.

“It's been a great welcoming,” Sánchez said upon arrival. “I'm very happy to be here. I will do my best to improve this team. I can't wait to get started.”

One Mistake Too Many for Sánchez

Sánchez was simply too unreliable to keep around. | James Gill-Danehouse/Getty Images

Xabi Alonso had insisted he was content with his goalkeeping options earlier in the summer, but Sánchez’s disappointing display against Fulham was seemignly the final nail in his coffin.

Mistakes are nothing new for the 28-year-old, who made three errors which directly led to goals last season across all competitions. Regular lapses in concentration meant Chelsea simply couldn’t rely on him as they look to turn a corner under Alonso.

Sánchez was capable of producing the odd miraculous save, but his weak distribution and inability to command his penalty area were undeniable factors in Chelsea’s decision to sanction an exit.

Chelsea also allowed Filip Jörgensen to leave over the summer, with the 24-year-old joining sister club Strasbourg on loan for the season. He has likewise failed to convince during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Martínez offers a major upgrade within Alonso’s roster, but it’s 21-year-old Mike Penders who is considered Chelsea’s hope for the future. The Belgian impressed at Strasbourg last term and will serve as an understudy to the Argentina international this term.