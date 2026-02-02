‘Don’t Want Us to Win’—Rodri Cries Conspiracy After Man City Slip Behind Arsenal

A visibly furious Rodri launched a stinging tirade against the decisions which went against Manchester City during Sunday’s 2–2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur, imploring the referee to be “neutral” while claiming that this perceived injustice will be welcomed because most people “don’t want us to win.”

Rodri’s unusually animated outburst was inspired by Dominic Solanke’s first goal for Spurs which halved City’s two-goal lead. The Spanish midfielder argued that the Tottenham striker got his shot away only by kicking through Marc Guéhi’s leg. Emboldened by the goal, Spurs completed the turnaround to leave City trailing Arsenal by six points at the Premier League summit.

“I don’t know how to feel, honestly,” an exasperated Rodri told Stan Sport after Sunday’s draw. “Now I see the images—on the pitch, of course you cannot see—it’s a clear foul.”

Rodri repeated for effect that the first goal was “a clear foul,” working himself up with a wild-eyed look towards his poor interviewer. “VAR is for a reason,” he fretted. “And these small details make the difference.

“We’re trying to do our best. It’s the first goal they score, maybe they don’t score a [second] goal, we win the game.“

Dominic Solanke’s brace ensured Man City dropped points in the title race. | Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

“And honestly, I never speak about referees,” Rodri continued in his ongoing rant about the officials. “I respect their job massively, but they have to pay attention to these things. He kicked the leg, it’s so clear. It’s so clear, he anticipated the leg of Marc. And it’s a clear foul. But it’s not today, it’s just two, three games in a row. And I don’t know why, honestly.

“I know we won too much, and the people just don’t want us to win. But the referee has to be neutral. And for me, honestly, it’s not fair. It’s not fair, because we worked so hard in these situations.”

Pep Guardiola Loses His Cool

Pep Guardiola (right) vented to the fourth official on Sunday. | Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Rodri admitted that his onslaught at the officials was partially inspired by Pep Guardiola’s fury. “As the manager says...” the 29-year-old began.

Despite his evident disdain, Guardiola tied himself in knots to avoid talking about the foul. But when pushed on the subject by one reporter, he couldn’t help but ask: “If it’s a central defender to a striker it’s a penalty, right? You said the same, so you saw it.”

City’s beleaguered boss described it as “an ­emotional issue” and added cryptically that it was “fascinating in the ­Premier League.”

Even his Tottenham counterpart Thomas Frank looked a bit sheepish about the incident. “There’s clear contact from him [Solanke] on it,” he admitted. “We want, in general, a higher ­threshold [for fouls]. I understand it’s in the grey area.”

In the eyes of Rodri, City have been mired in that grey area for far too long.

What Man City ‘Injustices’ Are Rodri Talking About?

With VAR taking 5 minutes to overturn Semenyo's second for Man City this evening, does there need to be a review of the use of technology in the game? pic.twitter.com/aSUwK62Zjd — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) January 13, 2026

“It’s one game, and another game and another game,” Rodri moaned. “And it’s not possible.”

City’s conspiratorial view of VAR reached a fever pitch on Sunday but has bubbling away for weeks. Guardiola launched a remarkable tirade against the referees after Antoine Semenyo’s second goal was ruled out for a narrow offside against Newcastle United in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final. The Catalan boss pointed to an overlooked penalty on Phil Foden in the league meeting between the two clubs at St James’ Park earlier this season before dredging up Dean Henderson’s handball for Crystal Palace in last summer’s FA Cup final.

Diogo Dalot was fortunate to escape a red card in Manchester United’s derby triumph over City when the game was still goalless while Guardiola also took issue with the referee’s refusal to award a spot kick in City’s otherwise routine 2–0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.

Farai Hallam went against the advice of VAR on his Premier League debut much to the evident chagrin of City’s outspoken manager. “The referee made a huge debut, now everybody will know him,” Guardiola scoffed before demanding referees’ chief Howard Webb explain why his side were denied a penalty.

