The Best Champions League Battles in Matchweek 1
The Champions League features the best players and managers in the world, and several are set to collide in Matchweek 1.
The 2024–25 Champions League draw unveiled every match coming in the competition’s new league phase, starting on Sept. 17. Although most of Europe’s top clubs have rather easy matches to kick off their new UCL campaigns, a few of the favorites from Pots 1 and 2, including Manchester City and Atletico Madrid, will play one of their toughest opponents in their first fixture of the tournament.
Matchweek 1’s most competitive games just could come down to the following tactical battles on and off the pitch.
Erling Haaland vs Francesco Acerbi
Manchester City hosts Inter Milan in the biggest game of Matchweek 1. The 2023 Champions League final rematch promises another must-see battle between Erling Haaland and Francesco Acerbi. When the two clashed in Istanbul less than two years ago, the veteran defender came out on top despite his side falling to the Citizens.
Haaland’s normally explosive pace and pinpoint finishing was stifled by Acerbi; the Norway international managed just one shot and had the fewest touches (19) of any outfield player to play 90 minutes. The leader of Inter’s backline virtually took the striker out of the game with his defensive efforts, and now he will have to do so again if his side wants to defeat the reigning English champions.
Locking down Haaland, though, is more difficult now than ever. He already has nine goals in Manchester City’s 2024–25 Premier League campaign and finished last year’s winning season with 27. The No. 9 will be eager to deliver a better performance against the now 36-year-old center-back, but he will also have to overcome Alessandro Bastoni to leave his mark against Inter.
Christian Pulisic vs Andrew Robertson
In his second season at AC Milan, Christian Pulisic will face one of his toughest tests yet when he goes against Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson at the San Siro. The pressure on the USMNT captain to perform for Paulo Fonseca is greater than ever after Milan's early struggles in Serie A.
The Scotland international has been one of the Reds’ unsung heroes over the years and quickly became a top left-back in the Premier League, if not the world. Robertson will look to use his versatility and pace to silence the creativity and playmaking ability of Pulisic, disrupting the 25-year-old with well-timed tackles and an off-the-charts work rate.
The two had a few battles back when Pulisic was at Chelsea, but now they will meet on a much bigger stage where their individual success or failure could change the outcome of the match.
Diego Simeone vs Marco Rose
As far as managers go, the most interesting tactical battle coming in Matchweek 1 comes down to Diego Simeone and Marco Rose. Atletico Madrid might have more scorers this year, including new arrivals Julián Alvarez and Alexander Sørloth, but the club has yet to truly convert its play style. Los Colchoneros still stay true to Simeone soccer, from their compact defensive shape to their explosiveness on the counter-attack.
Leipzig’s tactics are not too far off. Rose’s side exploits half-spaces and quickly strings together scoring opportunities generated from a high press. Unlike the sometimes stagnant attack of Atletico Madrid, though, the German side can bury three to four chances a match with just enough time and space on the ball, even without Dani Olmo in the midfield.
Expect both counter-attacking teams to meet in a cagey affair where neither side dominates possession. Whichever manager finds the correct XI and formation to undress the disciplined, gritty defense of the opposing side will come away victorious in what promises to be a low-scoring affair.