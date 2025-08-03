Rodrygo Addresses Uncertain Future at Real Madrid With Six-Word Message
After a summer filled with transfer speculation, Rodrygo finally broke his silence ahead of Real Madrid’s 2025–26 season.
Rodrygo, who has been linked with Arsenal, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich this summer, shared photos from his recent holidays on social media. The Brazilian then wrote, “Clear mind and many missions ahead!”
The message comes amid Rodrygo’s precarious future at Real Madrid. The 24-year-old went from starting every match since his ascendancy to the first team, helping the team win two Champions League titles along the way, to being benched in the Los Blancos’ biggest games at the end of last season.
New boss Xabi Alonso picked up where Carlo Ancelotti left off, overlooking the winger in the United States. The Spaniard only played Rodrygo in three of Real Madrid’s six matches at the FIFA Club World Cup, calling on his services for just four minutes of the knockout stage.
The decisions from Alonso further heightened the transfer rumors surrounding Rodrygo. Clubs across Europe recognized the apparent strain between the Brazil international and Real Madrid, opening the door for a potential exit no one would have seen coming at this time last year.
Despite the growing noise, Rodrygo’s new message conveys a positive, focused mindset moving forward. The winger is seemingly determined to get back to work and bounce back from his underwhelming 2024–25 campaign.
Rodrygo made 54 appearances in a white shirt last season, tallying just 14 goals and 10 assists. He managed to find the back of the net only once in his last 25 appearances across all competitions, and that goal came back in March.
Still, Rodrygo’s talent and quality is unquestionable, so much so that some of the biggest and best clubs in the world were reportedly interested in prying the forward out of the Spanish capital.
The vagueness of his most recent post on social media could mean Rodrygo is headed toward a “mission” with a new team. After all, he will likely not want to fight with 17-year-old Franco Mastantuono, Arda Güler and Brahim Díaz for minutes at Real Madrid.
Rodrygo could also be hinting at a path of redemption with Los Blancos. The full meaning behind the six-word message will become clear in the weeks leading up to the 2025–26 season.