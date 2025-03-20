Rodrygo Given Legendary Brazil Shirt Number in Neymar's Absence
With Neymar once again out injured, Rodrygo gets the privilege and pressure of wearing the icon's shirt number in March.
After over a year on the sidelines, it finally looked like Neymar was returning to the Seleção for the team's upcoming CONMEBOL 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina. The Santos forward was forced to pull out of the squad due to a thigh injury, though, leaving his number 10 shirt up for grabs.
Raphinha most recently wore the number 10 for Brazil during the November international break, but this time, the shirt goes to Rodrygo. The Real Madrid forward had the honor of wearing the number for Brazil during Copa América 2024 and now will once again don the iconic jersey in 2025.
Not only does Rodrygo get to pay homage to Neymar, who he frequently calls his "idol," but he also is following in the footsteps of Brazilian royalty. Pelé, Zico, Ronaldinho and more have all worn the number 10 for the Seleção, making it one of the most renowned shirt numbers in world soccer.
Only Brazil's best receive the opportunity to wear the number 10. At age 24, Rodrygo has already won two Champions League and two La Liga titles with Real Madrid. He also already has 31 appearances for Brazil and seven goals to his name.
Despite his seemingly low production for the national team, Rodrygo is consistently one of the best players on the pitch for Brazil. He has not had many opportunities to play in his natural position on the left and often is forced to play as a right winger or even a striker.
Still, he is one of the brightest stars Brazil have. Rodrygo comes into the March international break with 12 goals and eight assists across all competitions for Los Blancos this season. Dorival Junior will rely on the forward to translate his club form to the national team when Brazil face Colombia on Mar. 20 and Argentina on Mar. 25.
If Rodrygo wants to live up to the number on his back, then he must produce for Brazil in big time moments against two CONMEBOL powerhouses, especially with a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the line.