Ruben Amorim Confirms Benjamin Sesko Selection Decision for Manchester Derby
Benjamin Šeško is set for his first start as a Manchester United player after being named in Ruben Amorim’s lineup for Sunday’s derby.
United’s £73.7 million ($99.9 million) signing has been restricted to substitute appearances so far in his young tenure with the Red Devils but, after building up more fitness during the international break away with Slovenia, has now been given his first chance to start for Amorim’s side.
“Of course, the injuries to [Matheus] Cunha and Mason Mount at the same time [contributed to the decision], but also the game, I think it asks a little bit from Ben to use the pace,” Amorim explained. “Manchester City is a team that put the team really narrow, so we have more space in behind, so he’s ready to start. It’s a good game for him.”
In the buildup to the game against Manchester City, Amorim hinted that he was prepared to give Šeško the nod for the first time.
“I think more than looking at exactly what he did during the games, it is what he can bring to our team,” Amorim began.
“If you see, against Burnley, he had some movements, especially inside the box, that we don’t have with Josh [Zirkzee], [Matheus] Cunha and even with Rasmus [Højlund] in the past.
“We have a guy who likes to go inside the box to have a header, he can run—we need to use him more as a runner. He’s going to improve.
“You can feel that he feels the pace is different, he’s going to get used to that, but maybe, against City, it’s a good moment to start the game.”
Šeško lines up alongside fellow new signing Bryan Mbeumo and young winger Amad Diallo, who takes up more of an advanced role against City in the absence of both Cunha and Mount, who remain unavailable for United through injury.