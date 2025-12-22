SI

Ruben Amorim Issues Concerning Bruno Fernandes Injury Update

The Red Devils’ day was bad enough after losing to Aston Villa.

Tom Gott

Bruno Fernandes went off injured at the interval.
Bruno Fernandes went off injured at the interval. / Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim predicted Bruno Fernandes will need “a while” on the sidelines to recover from the injury he suffered against Aston Villa.

United’s captain failed to emerge for the second half of Sunday’s 2–1 defeat after succumbing to an injury he picked up in a challenge with Villa’s Amadou Onana—one that left him in visible discomfort. Fernandes played on for around 10 minutes before being withdrawn by Amorim.

Fernandes eventually took his place on the bench to watch Morgan Rogers complete a two-goal haul which handed a frustrating defeat to the Red Devils, after which Amorim offered an uncertain update on the midfielder’s fitness.

“I think it’s soft tissue,” Amorim told Sky Sports after the final whistle. “So, it’s going to take a while. We’ll see.”

In his post-match press conference, the United boss added: “I think it is a soft tissue [injury], but I don’t know at this stage [how long Fernandes will miss]. I think he will miss some games but, for the moment, that is it.

“I don’t really want to talk about these matters, because we cannot control them. He is someone who is usually fit and, when he isn’t, usually recovers well.”

Jovial Fernandes Bites Back at Aston Villa Fan Taunts

Bruno Fernandes
Fernandes had some choice words for a handful of Villa fans. / Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

As Fernandes claimed his place on the bench, he was quickly targeted by taunts from a number of Aston Villa fans sat close by.

The Portugal international did not let his injury keep his spirits down, however, as he stood up to fire back at those hurling abuse in his direction.

“You sing more for me than your team,” said Fernandes in footage captured from behind the bench. “You like me.

“Don’t be angry because I always score against you.”

It may be a while until Fernandes is celebrating his next goal, with his absence creating yet another headache for Amorim as he scrambled to find midfielders to play.

Casemiro was suspended against Villa and Kobbie Mainoo was ruled out through injury, meaning there were minutes off the bench for academy talents Jack Fletcher and Shea Lacey.

