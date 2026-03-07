Ryan Gravenberch Reveals Long-Term Ambitions After Signing New Liverpool Contract

Ryan Gravenberch has vowed to add to his trophy cabinet after signing a new long-term contract at Liverpool.

Having entered the final two-and-a-half years of his previous deal, Gravenberch has now put pen to paper on renewed terms to extend his stay at Anfield.

The Reds did not disclose the length of his new contract, but reports suggest it will run until 2032.

Gravenberch: ‘Proud’ to Extend Liverpool Contract

After a slow start to life at Liverpool following his arrival from Bayern Munich in 2023, Gravenberch blossomed into a star of the team last season under Arne Slot, establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s leading midfielders.

The 2025–26 campaign has also produced the best goalscoring form of Gravenberch’s career, with the defensive midfielder hitting four goals in the league for the first time.

“I feel really, really good,” Gravenberch told club media. “I was really proud to extend my contract at such a big club. So, I’m really happy that I can stay for many more years.

“I felt directly the trust from the club, also from the manager. The decision for me was easy to make. My family is also happy here. We are now here almost three years, so I know everything already. I’m happy that I’m here.”

Trophies on the Agenda for Gravenberch

Liverpool’s hopes of winning silverware this season may rest solely on the FA Cup and Champions League, but Gravenberch is keen to right those wrongs next season and lead the Reds back into the Premier League title race.

“For the short term, [my aim is to] end the season as good as possible,” he continued. “And for the long term: win many more trophies with Liverpool.

“I have a really nice relationship with [the fans]. Always when I do something good in the stadium I hear them singing my chant.

“I’m really grateful for the supporters because without them we would not be where we are now. In the future, we want to give them many more [trophies], so hopefully we can get that done.”

