San Diego Wave Sign NWSL's First NCAA Star Since Draft Was Eliminated
The San Diego Wave made NWSL history on Thursday when they signed Texas forward Trinity Byars. She's the first NCAA player to be signed directly to the league after the NWSL eliminated the draft.
With the draft gone, collegiate and young players have the opportunity to become free agents and sign with NWSL teams this offseason. The players can sign directly with the clubs. The elimination of the draft was included in the NWSL's new collective bargaining agreement reached this summer.
Byars is in her senior season at Texas. She's missed most of the season after she sustained a knee injury on Sept. 1. She is expected to have a nine-month recovery, meaning she will spend some of her time recovering from the injury after she joins the Wave in January.
Byars also regularly played on United States teams from U14 through U23.
Texas's women's soccer team is currently competing in the SEC tournament.