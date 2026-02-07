Sandro Tonali’s Agent Continues Arsenal Transfer Frenzy With Shock Newcastle Admission

The agent of Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has admitted there will be talks over the Italian’s future at the end of the season after the Magpies declined to entertain the idea of a winter transfer to Arsenal.

Tonali was named as a shock target for Arsenal on Deadline Day as a replacement for the injured Mikel Merino. It was soon reported that Tonali’s agent, Giuseppe Riso, was responsible for the media storm—claims which were soon denied.

Riso has, however, taken the chance to reignite the uncertainty surrounding Tonali in an interview with Tuttosport, who quizzed the agent specifically about Arsenal’s interest.

“Newcastle is having a hard time letting go of Sandro, and he wants to lead the club into the Champions League,” he said.

“These transfer discussions will take place later. We’ll see how the season ends and then decide what to do.”

Could Sandro Tonali Join Arsenal?

Tonali wants to play in the Champions League. | Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

What seems clear from the past few days is that the extent of Arsenal’s winter interest in Tonali may have been overstated, but the Gunners are believed to be among the sides keeping a watchful eye on Tonali’s situation.

Set to enter the final two years of his contract with Newcastle at the end of the season, this summer feels like a crucial one for the 25-year-old, whose future may well be tied to Newcastle’s European aspirations. Tonali wants Champions League football and is undoubtedly good enough to play in the competition.

With Newcastle currently lost in mid-table obscurity in the Premier League, the harsh reality is that the Magpies may not be able to provide Champions League football to Tonali beyond this season. Plenty of other suitors—The Times claim Chelsea, Manchester City and Juventus are also watching out—will expect to be playing in Europe’s top competition next season.

A move to Arsenal is definitely feasible, although the Gunners are well-stocked in midfield and do not appear to need another expensive signing. Some of his admirers could make stronger pushes at the end of the season.

“There’s no preference right now,” Riso said of Tonali’s next destination. “It’s still early. What we’re saying today won’t apply tomorrow.

“Newcastle couldn’t part with him now, and it wasn’t worth moving, especially since Sandro is very attached to the club. We’ll evaluate things in the summer and decide what to do.”

