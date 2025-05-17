Sevilla vs. Real Madrid: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Real Madrid take to the field for the first time since being dethroned as La Liga champions when they visit struggling Sevilla on Sunday.
Barcelona secured the Spanish top-flight title on Thursday evening after beating local rivals Espanyol, with Madrid‘s last-gasp victory over Mallorca the previous night only briefly delaying the coronation of their Clásico adversaries. It means Los Blancos have only won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Intercontinental Cup this season having also been beaten in the Supercopa de España and Copa del Rey finals by the Catalans.
Sunday will see Carlo Ancelotti take charge of his penultimate Madrid match before jetting off to become Brazil national team manager at the end of the season. His side are already guaranteed second place as they sit eight points ahead of city foes Atlético Madrid and have noting but pride to play for in Andalusia this weekend.
It‘s been a difficult season for Sevilla, too. Having finished an underwhelming 14th last year, Sunday‘s hosts are stuck in the same position with two matches left to play this term, although they are now certain of their place in La Liga for next season. Joaquín Caparrós has been appointed interim manager until the end of the campaign and helped the club secure a first win since the March international break last time out.
Here is Sports Illustrated‘s guide to a dead rubber in La Liga.
What Time Does Sevilla vs. Real Madrid Kick-Off?
- Location: Seville, Spain
- Stadium: Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium
- Date: Sunday, May 18
- Kick-off Time: 18:00 BST / 13:00 ET / 10:00 PT
- Referee: Mateo Busquets Ferrer
- VAR: César Soto Grado
Sevilla vs. Real Madrid Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Sevilla: 0 wins
- Real Madrid: 4 wins
- Draws: 1
- Last Meeting: Real Madrid 4–2 Sevilla (December 22, 2024) - La Liga
Current Form (All Competitions)
Sevilla
Real Madrid
Sevilla 1–0 Las Palmas - 13/05/25
Real Madrid 2–1 Mallorca - 14/05/25
Celta Vigo 3–2 Sevilla - 10/05/25
Barcelona 4–3 Real Madrid - 11/05/25
Sevilla 2–2 Leganes - 04/05/25
Real Madrid 3–2 Celta Vigo - 04/05/25
Osasuna 1–0 Sevilla - 24/04/25
Barcelona 3–2 Real Madrid (AET) - 26/04/25
Sevilla 1–1 Alavés - 20/04/25
Getafe 0–1 Real Madrid - 23/04/25
How to Watch Sevilla vs. Real Madrid on TV
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
ESPN App, ESPN+
United Kingdom
Premier Sports 2, Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV
Canada
TSN+
Mexico
Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+
Sevilla Team News
Former Liverpool and Milan winger Suso will play his final home match for Sevilla on Sunday as he prepares to leave the club on a free transfer. He‘s made 172 appearances for the club since first donning the jersey midway through the 2019–20 campaign.
Arsenal loanee Albert Sambi Lokonga won‘t continue at Sevilla beyond the end of the current season but is injured for Sunday‘s match regardless. Akor Adams and Diego Hormigo are also on the sidelines, while Rubén Vargas, Kike Salas and Tanguy Nianzou are doubts for Madrid‘s visit.
Sevilla Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid
Sevilla predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Nyland; Sánchez, Badé, Martínez, Carmona; Agoumé, Sow; Suso, Saúl, Lukébakio; Pascual.
Real Madrid Team News
Madrid could be forced to continue without attacking duo Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo, with the former struggling with a sprained ankle and the latter a thigh problem. Potential replacement Brahim Díaz might miss out with a muscle issue, too.
There are defensive injuries galore for Los Blancos, who will have to cope without Antonio Rüdiger, Éder Militão, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy, while Lucas Vázquez is a doubt at right-back.
Aurélien Tchouaméni returns from suspension but Madrid are still without Eduardo Camavinga in midfield. Back-up goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is another who could be absent in Seville as Ancelotti deals with an unenviable injury crisis.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Sevilla
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Sevilla (4-4-2): Courtois; Valverde, Tchouaméni, Asencio, F. García; Güler, Ceballos, Modrić, Bellingham; Endrick, Mbappé.
Sevilla vs. Real Madrid Score Prediction
Sevilla may have little riding on Sunday‘s encounter and enter the match in patchy form, but they will fancy their chances of securing a rare result against Los Blancos. They haven‘t beaten the Madrid giants since September 2018 but can take advantage of a relentless stream of injuries in Ancelotti‘s camp.
Madrid hardly convinced in their late and narrow home win over Mallorca and will have little motivation to reach top gear in Andalusia. They still have difference-makers in Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé but their weak defensive line is likely to surrender some big chances.