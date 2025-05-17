Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Sevilla: La Liga
Having officially surrendered their La Liga crown to bitter rivals Barcelona midweek, Real Madrid will still be licking their wounds when visiting Sevilla on Sunday.
Barcelona‘s Thursday night victory over Espanyol secured the title for the Catalan giants and poured further misery on Madrid at the end of a hugely disappointing season. With second place guaranteed, the capital behemoths having nothing to play for during their penultimate encounter of the season in Andalusia.
Carlo Ancelotti will bid farewell to Madrid at the end of the term, parting ways with a squad decimated by injuries. The Italian‘s side more or less picks itself for the clash with Sevilla following a raft of fitness issues across the team.
Here is how Madrid could line up this weekend.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Sevilla (4-4-2)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—Courtois has not been responsible for Madrid‘s malaise and can finish the term with his head held relatively high. The Belgian is likely to be busy in Seville given the weakened back four protecting him.
RB: Federico Valverde—Dani Carvajal is sidelined and Lucas Vázquez is a doubt for Sunday as his time in Madrid runs out. Valverde, as he‘s done on many occasions this season, will start at right-back in their absence.
CB: Aurélien Tchouaméni—The Frenchman makes his timely return from suspension and will slot in at centre-back, replacing midweek hero Jacobo Ramón. He‘s more comfortable in midfield but he will be forced to drop deeper against Sevilla.
CB: Raúl Asencio—One positive during a fairly gloomy campaign - by Madrid‘s lofty standards, at least - is the ascent of Asencio. The youngster has enjoyed a stellar breakout season for Los Blancos.
LB: Fran García—Ferland Mendy‘s injury woes have opened the door for García, who has started the last five matches. The speedy full-back will be responsible for stifling departing Sevilla forward Suso.
RM: Arda Güler—The wonderkid‘s minutes have been limited this term and he will be excited by Xabi Alonso‘s arrival in the dugout this summer. He‘s shown glimpses of his talent under Ancelotti despite his bit-part role.
CM: Dani Ceballos— Eduardo Camavinga‘s injury means Ceballos should make his 40th appearance of the campaign. He endured a rough time in El Clásico last weekend and will want to offer a stronger performance in Andalusia.
CM: Luka Modrić—Whether the Ballon d‘Or winner will continue for yet another year at the Santiago Bernabéu remains to be seen but he‘s still a handy option for games like these, especially given Madrid‘s injury difficulties this season.
LM: Jude Bellingham—It‘s been a much quieter second term in the Spanish capital for Bellingham, who is 10 goals short of last season‘s total with two games left to play. He‘s not been at his stellar best but still has 26 goal contributions in all competitions.
ST: Endrick—Endrick is another whose impact has been restricted by Ancelotti and he too will be excited for the future under Alonso. He‘s still produced seven goals in his debut term despite mainly being used from the bench.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—Mbappé‘s midweek effort against Mallorca saw him break a 71-year-old club record for most La Liga goals for a Madrid player in his debut season. He‘s up to 40 in 54 appearances for Los Blancos.