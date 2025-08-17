‘Show Our Love’—Luis Diaz Dedicates Debut Winner to Diogo Jota
Harry Kane said it was important that the footballing world continues to “show our love” for Diogo Jota after new Bayern Munich teammate Luís Diaz marked his winning goal in the German Super Cup with one of the Portuguese’s trademark celebrations.
The footballing world has mourned Jota and brother André Silva since their tragic passing at the start of July, and there were more poignant scenes across the Premier League on opening weekend, particularly at Anfield and Molineux.
Having scored Liverpool’s fourth in a dramatic 4–2 victory over Bournemouth on Friday night, a teary Mohamed Salah hung back after the full-time whistle to clap in unison with the Kop as they belted out Jota’s song.
Salah paid homage to Jota beforehand by pulling out the Portuguese’s ’crocodile’ celebration after continuing his remarkable goalscoring record on opening weekend.
Then, on Saturday, it was the turn of Díaz to pay tribute. The Colombian secured a €75 million (£66 million, $88 million) move to Bayern off the back of the Reds’ Premier League title success last season, and made his competitive debut for his new club against VfB Stuttgart in the domestic Super Cup.
He marked his first appearance with a goal, heading home Serge Gnabry’s cross to double Bayern’s lead. To celebrate, Díaz raced to the corner flag, sat cross-legged on the turf and pulled out an imaginary controller in homage to Jota. The Portuguese was a proficient gamer and ranked No. 1 in the world at FIFA in 2021.
Jota created the celebration after his impressive gaming exploits became known, first performing it in November 2021.
“Luis obviously played with him and knew him well,” Kane, who opened the scoring in Saturday’s 2–1 win, said of Díaz’s tribute. “I think the whole football world comes together in moments like that. It was a nice tribute to him and his family and his brother. That whole situation is obviously a sad situation. The more we can come together and show our love, I think the better.”