Sir Jim Ratcliffe Apologises for Hugely Controversial ‘Colonised’ Remark

Two knights of the realm trading jousts used to be a feat to behold. Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s public scolding from U.K. prime minister Sir Keir Starmer is far more embarrassing for all involved.

Ratcliffe, the minority investor in Manchester United who has control of the club’s sporting decisions, caused uproar with a series of a inflammatory statements about immigration in the United Kingdom.

“You can’t have an economy with nine million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in,” the Lancashire-born Monaco resident told Sky News this week. “I mean, the U.K. has been colonised. It’s costing too much money.

“The U.K. has been colonised by immigrants, really, hasn’t it? I mean, the population of the U.K. was 58 million in 2020, now it’s 70 million. That’s 12 million people.”

“Offensive and wrong,” was Starmer’s response on X. “Britain is a proud, tolerant and diverse country. Jim Ratcliffe should apologise.”

From a factual point of view, Starmer had a solid argument. The U.K. population was listed at 66.7 million in mid-2020 and has risen to 69.5 million according to the most recent records from the Office for National Statistics.

Ratcliffe accepted the prime minister’s request for an apology, although it arrived with some caveats.

“I am sorry that my choice of language has offended some people in the U.K. and Europe and caused concern but it is important to raise the issue of controlled and well-managed immigration that supports economic growth,” Ratcliffe said in a statement released by his global chemical company INEOS.

“My comments were made while answering questions about U.K. policy at the European Industry Summit in Antwerp, where I was discussing the importance of economic growth, jobs, skills and manufacturing in the U.K.

“My intention was to stress that governments must manage migration alongside investment in skills, industry and jobs so that long-term prosperity is shared by everyone. It is critical that we maintain an open debate on the challenges facing the U.K.”

‘Outrage’ at Man Utd

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s tenure at Manchester United has divided opinion. | James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

The reaction to Ratcliffe’s comments on immigration have inspired a mixed response. Some figures directly associated with Manchester United are said to be “outraged” by their co-owner, per The Times.

The same report claims that the legal department of the English Football Association is investigating whether Ratcliffe’s remarks are discriminatory or have brought the game into disrepute.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham has made his feelings abundantly clear. “These comments go against everything for which Manchester has traditionally stood: a place where people of all races and faiths have pulled together over centuries to build our city and our institutions—including Manchester United FC,” he wrote on X.

“Calling for curbs on levels of immigration is one thing, portraying those who come here as a hostile invading force is quite another. It is inaccurate, insulting, inflammatory and should be withdrawn.”

The reaction hasn’t been universally negative. A Downing Street spokesperson claimed that the comments “play into the hands of those who want to divide our country.” Leader of the reform party Nigel Farage took it as an opportunity to declare: “I believe, firmly, that Jim Ratcliffe is right.”

Ratcliffe was full of praise for Farage. “I think Nigel is an intelligent man, and, I think he's got good intentions,” the known Brexiteer said. “But in a way, you could say exactly the same about Keir Starmer. I think it [the country] needs somebody who’s prepared to be unpopular for a period of time to get the big issues sorted out.”

