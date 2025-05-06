SI

Skiing Legend Mikaela Shiffrin Becomes Newest Investor In NWSL Team

Very exciting moves from the most decorated alpine skier in history.

Brigid Kennedy

Professional skier Mikaela Shiffrin on Mar 27, 2025.
Professional skier Mikaela Shiffrin on Mar 27, 2025. / Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

Olympian and professional alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin is heading off the slopes for her next adventure.

The Colorado native this week became the newest investor in NWSL Denver, Colorado's first professional women's soccer club, the franchise announced Tuesday.

Per The Athletic, Shiffrin described herself as a "small-level investor" in the team.

“I’ve had conversations on and off over the years with several different people who are pretty heavily invested in women’s sports, and this felt like a good time to at least dip my toes in the water,” she said.

The two-time gold medalist also hopes the passion of Colorado fans will translate into success for the franchise going forward.

“I’m excited to see that in the context of the women’s side, because it’s been very male-centric in Colorado for quite a while,” Shiffrin told The Athletic. “We have incredible female athletes. We have incredible women soccer players, but, you know, playing everywhere else."

Added controlling owner and insurance executive Rob Cohen: “Mikaela’s commitment to excellence, her global impact, and her deep Colorado roots make her a perfect addition to our ownership group,” he said in a statement. “We’re building a club with purpose, and having Mikaela’s vision and voice in that journey will be invaluable.”

It is Shiffrin's first investment in a pro sports team.

The club's inaugural season is slated for 2026. Alongside Boston Legacy FC, another expansion club, it will bring the NWSL to a total 16 teams.

