Supercomputer Predicts Premier League Title Winner After Gameweek 6
It’s never to early to start talking about the Premier League title race.
Six games into the 2025–26 Premier League season, a picture of the title race that will fully materialize come the climax of the campaign is already starting to take shape.
Although the early season has been headlined by upsets, shocking results and dramatic comebacks, reigning holders Liverpool and the runners-up from the last three years, Arsenal, are once again the top two in the standings.
After Liverpool’s worrying defeat against Crystal Palace, the top-seven in the table are separated by only five points.
Still, Opta’s supercomputer has forecasted what might transpire in what remains of the season. Drama will come in bunches come the decisive part of the term, but one team appears to have the best odds to win the Premier League right now.
Supercomputer Predicts 2025–26 Premier League Top Three Finishers
Team
Current Points
Expected Points
Title Percentage
Liverpool
15
78.67
48.04%
Arsenal
13
75.49
32.31%
Man City
10
67.90
10.33%
Reigning champions Liverpool are the favorites to repeat as Premier League champions, with a staggering 48% chance to win the league. Arne Slot’s side are the current table-toppers with 15 points, but the majority of their early season success has come thanks to late goals to rescue results at the bitter end.
One of those occasions came three games into the season, when Dominik Szoboszlai scored a long-range free-kick in the 83rd minute to defeat second placed Arsenal.
Mikel Arteta’s Gunners are once again predicted to finish second-best in the Premier League. After three straight seasons coming up short in England’s top-flight, Arsenal will be desperate to defy their current 32% odds to avoid a fourth consecutive second place finish and to conquer their first league title of the Arteta era.
The only other team with double digit odds to win the Premier League are Manchester City. The winners of six of the last eight Premier League titles have a 10% chance of making it seven in nine.
Pep Guardiola’s side have had an up-and-down start to the campaign. They’re currently on 10 points through seven games, sitting seventh in the table. Still, with Erling Haaland looking like the best centre forward in the sport once again, Man City cannot be counted out this early.
The 2025–26 Premier League campaign is still very much in its infancy and there’s an enormous amount of football still to be played. For now, it seems like the title race will once again be headlined by familiar protagonists.