Switzerland 2026 World Cup Preview: Nati Out to Surpass Historical Mediocrity

Switzerland has seldom made a sizable splash on the global stage despite regular World Cup appearances since the turn of the century.

Tournaments have often come and gone without Switzerland appearing on the radar, but manager Murat Yakin and his players will be eager to change their fortunes in North America. Placed into a palatable group and assured in its capacity to at least compete with European heavyweights—even if it often falls short—Switzerland could spring several surprises.

Captain, leader and midfield technician Granit Xhaka remains the beating heart of the national team and will prove critical to Swiss success, but there are many others capable of pulling their weight.

The Road to the World Cup

Qualification record : 4W–0L-2D

: 4W–0L-2D Goals for / against : 14 / 2

: 14 / 2 Top scorer : Breel Embolo (4)

: Breel Embolo (4) Assist leaders: Dan Ndoye, Rúben Vargas (3)

There were a couple of scares for Switzerland during qualifying—draws with Kosovo and Slovenia unnerving its campaign—but it ultimately came through its six matches without tasting defeat.

Home and away wins over Sweden proved decisive in punching its ticket to North America.

World Cup Schedule

Fixture Date Venue Qatar vs. Switzerland Saturday, June 13 Levi’s Stadium Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Thursday, June 18 SoFi Stadium Switzerland vs. Canada Wednesday, June 24 BC Place

Manager: Murat Yakin

Murat Yakin made 49 caps for Switzerland as a player. | Pascal Kesselmark/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

World Cup experience : Led Switzerland at the 2022 World Cup

: Led Switzerland at the 2022 World Cup Time in charge of the team : Since 2021

: Since 2021 Manager meter: Pragmatist

There was an expectation that Yakin would be fired before Euro 2024 as tensions within the national team grew, but Switzerland resisted that temptation and subsequently enjoyed a successful run to the quarterfinals.

The former national team player will be handed a shot at another major tournament and confidence in him is high after an unbeaten 2025.

How Switzerland Plays

Preferred formation : 4-3-3

: 4-3-3 Style : Hybrid

: Hybrid Key strengths : Experienced heads, elite goalkeeper

: Experienced heads, elite goalkeeper Key weaknesses: Squad depth, offensive quality

Switzerland operated within a 3-4-3 at the most recent European Championships, but Yakin has moved to the more familiar 4-3-3 ahead of this summer’s tournament. The Swiss are an adaptable bunch, capable of dominating the ball against lesser opponents and counterattacking to great effect on more impressive adversaries. Pragmatism triumphs over tactical philosophy.

Ones to Watch

Experience and youth offer a nice balance for Switzerland. | Stefan Matzke/sampics/Getty Images, Daniela Porcelli/UEFA/Getty Images

X-Factor: Once renowned as a hot-headed liability at Arsenal, Xhaka rebuilt his reputation by leading Bayer Leverkusen to a domestic German double in 2023–24. The technical, yet tenacious, midfielder has continued his renaissance at Sunderland.

Breakout Star: Xhaka’s talented mentee, Johan Manzambi, has the capacity to dazzle audiences this summer. The 20-year-old has garnered praise in Germany for his precision passing, direct running and two-footed finishing. A star in the making.

What Switzerland Will Be Wearing

Switzerland’s jerseys offer quite the color contrast. | Puma

The 28-year partnership between Switzerland and Puma continues with an all-red home kit that features white side panels, and a lime green jersey that has an asymmetric darker green motif running from one side to the other. Navy accents offer the finishing touch.

Switzerland’s Predicted Starting XI

Switzerland’s formation will flex depending on the strength of opponent. | FootballUser

Yakin is fortunate to be able to rely upon an impressive spine. After Yann Sommer’s international retirement, an equally stellar goalkeeper is in goal with Borussia Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel providing confidence in a defense led by Inter center back Manuel Akanji. In front of him is the aforementioned Xhaka, with Breel Embolo, the top goalscorer during qualifying, leading the line.

Veteran Ricardo Rodriguez brings immense experience at left back, while Rúben Vargas and Dan Ndoye offer speed in the wide areas—the duo interchange with Leeds United’s Noah Okafor when required.

It’s midfield where Switzerland boasts most strength and depth, however. Xhaka and Remo Freuler will be joined in the middle by attacking midfielder Fabian Rieder, and they face competition for a starting berth from Djibril Sow, Denis Zakaria, Ardon Jashari and up-and-comer Manzambi.

Current Form

Following an unbeaten 2025, Switzerland lost its first match of the new year. Despite losing a dramatic 4–3 game to Germany, Yakin’s men impressed in an entertaining matchup.

The Swiss followed this up with a goalless draw against Norway, successfully keeping deadly striker Erling Haaland off the scoresheet.

What We Can Expect From Switzerland Fans

Swiss fans will hope to witness a memorable World Cup campaign. | Daniela Porcelli/UEFA/UEFA/Getty Images.

Switzerland is not necessarily known for possessing soccer’s most passionate fan base and it appears unlikely that North America will be flooded by its supporters this summer. However, those that do make the journey will bring their most vibrant red, preferably adorned with the famous federal cross seen on the nation’s flag.

“Hopp Schwiiz” will echo around the stands at their matches—a chant that literally translates to “Go Switzerland” —as the traveling Nati (the national team’s nickname) fans attempt to enhance their reputation on the international stage.

National Expectations

Reaching the knockout stage is non-negotiable. | EyesWideOpen/Getty Images

After being dumped out in the last 16 at four of their last five World Cups, Swiss supporters will expect a similar run this time around. While the team’s roster hosts plenty of talent playing in Europe’s elite divisions, a lack of depth beyond the starting lineup could prove a major hurdle.

Naturally, there will be dreams of a historic adventure in North America, and victories over Germany, Spain and Portugal since Yakin’s appointment proves they can shock the elite on their day, but reaching the last eight is about the most they can hope for this summer.

And Finally ...

Vibe Check : Hard-working

: Hard-working Who Switzerland Doesn't Want to Face : France

: France One Stat That Defines Switzerland : It has gone out at the last 16 or earlier on each occasion during its last eight World Cup appearances

: It has gone out at the last 16 or earlier on each occasion during its last eight World Cup appearances If Things Go Wrong : Switzerland’s lack of star attackers could be their undoing

: Switzerland’s lack of star attackers could be their undoing What Will Everyone Say If Switzerland Goes Out Early? Another opportunity squandered

READ MORE GROUP B PREVIEWS AND ALL OF SI FC’S WORLD CUP COVERAGE