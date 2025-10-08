Ten Barcelona Players on International Duty: Countries, Games, How to Watch on TV
A significant amount of Barcelona stars will represent their respective national teams as part of the October internationals.
Following a painful defeat against Sevilla, 10 Barcelona players travelled to different corners of Europe to gear up for friendly or World Cup qualifying action.
Barcelona head into the break after losing consecutive games for the first time in 2025. Hansi Flick will have two weeks to work on fixing Barcelona’s growing issues, other players will get some much needed rest and a handful, some more time to recover from injuries.
Flick alluded to fatigue as a key reason for Barça’s recent loss against PSG, but after three games in one week, 10 Blaugrana players will get no time to recover as the grueling grind of the season continues.
Seven different national teams will be aided by Barça players in their upcoming games. With Raphinha currently injured and Ronald Araújo left out of Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay squad, there’s no Barcelona representation outside of European nations.
Here's a complete guide on how to keep up with every Barcelona player during the October international break.
Every Barcelona Player Called-Up for October International Duty
Player
Country
Competition
Pedri
Spain
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Pau Cubarsí
Spain
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Dani Olmo
Spain
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Ferran Torres
Spain
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Marcus Rashford
England
International Friendly / 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Jules Koundé
France
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Frenkie de Jong
Netherlands
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Roony Bardghji
Sweden
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Andreas Christensen
Denmark
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Robert Lewandowski
Poland
International Friendly / 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Regardless of Lamine Yamal, Gavi and Fermín López being injured, Barcelona still supplied four players to the Spain national team for their upcoming matches, continuing to be very much a talent factory for La Roja as they were during its golden era.
Robert Lewandowski and Marcus Rashford are the only Barcelona players that will play anything other than UEFA’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Both Poland and England will host friendly matches before going on the road to play one qualifier game.
Every other Barcelona player will be solely focused on helping their respective countries in their quest to secure a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Full List of October International Matches Featuring Barcelona Players
Here's how you can you can watch every Barcelona player in action during the international break.
Spain (Pedri, Cubarsí, Olmo, Torres)
Opponent
Date
Kick-Off Time
Match Type
Georgia (H)
Oct. 11, 2025
2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST
2026 World Cup Qualifier
Bulgaria (H)
Oct. 14 2025
2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST
2026 World Cup Qualifier
England (Rashford)
Opponent
Date
Kick-Off Time
Match Type
Wales (H)
Oct. 9, 2025
2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST
International Friendly
Latvia (A)
Oct. 14, 2025
2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST
2026 World Cup Qualifier
France: (Koundé)
Opponent
Date
Kick-Off Time
Match Type
Azerbaijan (H)
Oct. 10, 2025
2:45 p.m. ET / 7: 45 p.m. BST
2026 World Cup Qualifier
Iceland (A)
Oct. 13, 2025
2:45 p.m. ET / 7: 45 p.m. BST
2026 World Cup Qualifier
Netherlands (De Jong)
Opponent
Date
Kick-Off Time
Match Type
Malta (A)
Oct. 9, 2025
2:45 p.m. ET / 7: 45 p.m. BST
2026 World Cup Qualifier
Finland (H)
Oct. 12, 2025
12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. BST
2026 World Cup Qualifier
Sweden (Bardghji)
Opponent
Date
Kick-Off Time
Match Type
Switzerland (H)
Oct. 10, 2025
2:45 p.m. ET / 7: 45 p.m. BST
2026 World Cup Qualifier
Kosovo (H)
Oct. 13, 2025
2:45 p.m. ET / 7: 45 p.m. BST
2026 World Cup Qualifier
Denmark (Christensen)
Opponent
Date
Kick-Off Time
Match Type
Belarus (A)
Oct. 9, 2025
2:45 p.m. ET / 7: 45 p.m. BST
2026 World Cup Qualifier
Greece (H)
Oct. 12, 2025
2:45 p.m. ET / 7: 45 p.m. BST
2026 World Cup Qualifier
Poland (Lewandowski)
Opponent
Date
Kick-Off Time
Match Type
New Zealand (H)
Oct. 9, 2025
2:45 p.m. ET / 7: 45 p.m. BST
International Friendly
Lithuania (A)
Oct. 12, 2025
2:45 p.m. ET / 7: 45 p.m. BST
2026 World Cup Qualifier