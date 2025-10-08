SI

Ten Barcelona Players on International Duty: Countries, Games, How to Watch on TV

The domestic season is paused for October’s national team matches.

Roberto Casillas

Pedri (left) and Frenkie de Jong faced-off recently on the international stage.
Pedri (left) and Frenkie de Jong faced-off recently on the international stage. / IMAGO/Pro Shots

A significant amount of Barcelona stars will represent their respective national teams as part of the October internationals.

Following a painful defeat against Sevilla, 10 Barcelona players travelled to different corners of Europe to gear up for friendly or World Cup qualifying action.

Barcelona head into the break after losing consecutive games for the first time in 2025. Hansi Flick will have two weeks to work on fixing Barcelona’s growing issues, other players will get some much needed rest and a handful, some more time to recover from injuries.

Flick alluded to fatigue as a key reason for Barça’s recent loss against PSG, but after three games in one week, 10 Blaugrana players will get no time to recover as the grueling grind of the season continues.

Seven different national teams will be aided by Barça players in their upcoming games. With Raphinha currently injured and Ronald Araújo left out of Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay squad, there’s no Barcelona representation outside of European nations.

Here's a complete guide on how to keep up with every Barcelona player during the October international break.

Every Barcelona Player Called-Up for October International Duty

Marcus Rashford.
Marcus Rashford made Thomas Tuchel’s England squad. / IMAGO/Action Plus

Player

Country

Competition

Pedri

Spain

2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Pau Cubarsí

Spain

2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Dani Olmo

Spain

2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Ferran Torres

Spain

2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Marcus Rashford

England

International Friendly / 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Jules Koundé

France

2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Frenkie de Jong

Netherlands

2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Roony Bardghji

Sweden

2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Andreas Christensen

Denmark

2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Robert Lewandowski

Poland

International Friendly / 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Regardless of Lamine Yamal, Gavi and Fermín López being injured, Barcelona still supplied four players to the Spain national team for their upcoming matches, continuing to be very much a talent factory for La Roja as they were during its golden era.

Robert Lewandowski and Marcus Rashford are the only Barcelona players that will play anything other than UEFA’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Both Poland and England will host friendly matches before going on the road to play one qualifier game.

Every other Barcelona player will be solely focused on helping their respective countries in their quest to secure a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Full List of October International Matches Featuring Barcelona Players

Dani Olmo for Spain
Dani Olmo will look to find his form during the international action. / IMAGO/Jan Huebner

Here's how you can you can watch every Barcelona player in action during the international break.

Spain (Pedri, Cubarsí, Olmo, Torres)

Opponent

Date

Kick-Off Time

Match Type

Georgia (H)

Oct. 11, 2025

2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST

2026 World Cup Qualifier

Bulgaria (H)

Oct. 14 2025

2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST

2026 World Cup Qualifier

England (Rashford)

Opponent

Date

Kick-Off Time

Match Type

Wales (H)

Oct. 9, 2025

2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST

International Friendly

Latvia (A)

Oct. 14, 2025

2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST

2026 World Cup Qualifier

France: (Koundé)

Opponent

Date

Kick-Off Time

Match Type

Azerbaijan (H)

Oct. 10, 2025

2:45 p.m. ET / 7: 45 p.m. BST

2026 World Cup Qualifier

Iceland (A)

Oct. 13, 2025

2:45 p.m. ET / 7: 45 p.m. BST

2026 World Cup Qualifier

Netherlands (De Jong)

Opponent

Date

Kick-Off Time

Match Type

Malta (A)

Oct. 9, 2025

2:45 p.m. ET / 7: 45 p.m. BST

2026 World Cup Qualifier

Finland (H)

Oct. 12, 2025

12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. BST

2026 World Cup Qualifier

Sweden (Bardghji)

Opponent

Date

Kick-Off Time

Match Type

Switzerland (H)

Oct. 10, 2025

2:45 p.m. ET / 7: 45 p.m. BST

2026 World Cup Qualifier

Kosovo (H)

Oct. 13, 2025

2:45 p.m. ET / 7: 45 p.m. BST

2026 World Cup Qualifier

Denmark (Christensen)

Opponent

Date

Kick-Off Time

Match Type

Belarus (A)

Oct. 9, 2025

2:45 p.m. ET / 7: 45 p.m. BST

2026 World Cup Qualifier

Greece (H)

Oct. 12, 2025

2:45 p.m. ET / 7: 45 p.m. BST

2026 World Cup Qualifier

Poland (Lewandowski)

Opponent

Date

Kick-Off Time

Match Type

New Zealand (H)

Oct. 9, 2025

2:45 p.m. ET / 7: 45 p.m. BST

International Friendly

Lithuania (A)

Oct. 12, 2025

2:45 p.m. ET / 7: 45 p.m. BST

2026 World Cup Qualifier

Published
Roberto Casillas
ROBERTO CASILLAS

Roberto Casillas is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer covering Liga MX, the Mexican National Team & Latin American players in Europe. He is a die hard Cruz Azul and Chelsea fan.

