Ten Most Expensive Player Sales in Liverpool History
Liverpool are not only the top spenders this summer transfer window, but also the top sellers in the Premier League.
The Reds did big business this summer to refresh Arne Slot’s team ahead of a title defence, but did not shy away from recouping funds where necessary and moving players on. Three sales, Darwin Núñez, Luis Díaz and Jarrel Quansah, might affect overall squad depth, but still represent big sales in the age of Profity and Sustainability Rules. Plus, the Reds continue to lurk when it comes to luring Alexander Isak away from Newcastle United.
Where do those three sales rank in terms of the club’s biggest sales of all time? Here are the top 10 player sales in Liverpool history.
Player
Season
Transferred to
Fee (Euros)*
Philippe Coutinho
2018–19
Barcelona
€135 million
Luis Suárez
2014–15
Barcelona
€81.7 million
Luis Díaz
2025–26
Bayern Munich
€70 million
Raheem Sterling
2015–16
Manchester City
€63.7 million
Fernando Torres
2011–12
Chelsea
€58.5 million
Darwin Núñez
2025–26
Al Hilal
€53 million
Fabinho
2023–24
Al-Ittihad
€46.7 million
Jarrel Quansah
2025–26
Bayer Leverkusen
€35 million
Xabi Alonso
2009–10
Real Madrid
€34.5 million
Sadio Mané
2022–23
Bayern Munich
€32 million
*Transfer fees per Transfermarkt. Euros used as prevailing currency given changing exchange rates.
Coutinho remains the biggest sale in club history and one that jumpstarted the Jürgen Klopp era. The money recouped went toward now club captain Virgil van Dijk and starting goalkeeper Alisson Becker. Two pivotal players that lifted numerous trophies for the Reds including two Premier League titles and a Champions League. Behind the Brazilian is Suárez, also sold to Barcelona. Two of the five most expensive incomings as well in club history.
This summer, three outgoing transfers have cracked the top ten: Díaz to Bayern Munich, Núñez to Al Hilal and Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen. Dividends for a club that spent big recruiting the likes of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Hugo Ekitiké for example.
Wirtz represents the biggest incoming transfer in Liverpool history. Former Eintracht Frankfurt man Ekitiké also cracks the top five biggest purchases after making the move to Anfield in the summer.
If Isak comes to fruition, perhaps another record transfer is on the cards.