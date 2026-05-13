The 10 MLS Clubs With the Most Expensive Payrolls—Inter Miami Reign Supreme

The MLS Players Association (MLSPA) released the annualized salaries of every player in Major League Soccer on Tuesday, the first of two reports they do every season, and to no surprise, Argentinian soccer legend Lionel Messi was the league’s highest-paid player ... by a long shot. He has topped the charts for the last three seasons, ever since he arrived in south Florida in 2023 to grace Inter Miami with his presence.

What may have been a surprise, though, was the giant pay raise Messi received, not because he doesn’t deserve it, but rather, because of the sheer total: $25 million base salary with a $28.3 million guaranteed compensation. Despite being in the twilight of his career, the 38-year-old led Inter Miami to their first MLS Cup last winter, setting a historic postseason record for goal contributions with 15 total, six goals and nine assists. He also became the first player to win back-to-back MLS MVP awards. The lavish salary makes sense.

Inter Miami don’t just dole out the cash for Messi, though. They pay a pretty penny for fellow Argentinian superstar Rodrigo De Paul too, although his wage feels like petty cash compared to what Messi gets. De Paul earns a $7.5 base salary with $9.6 million guaranteed compensation this season, the third most of anyone in the league. With two of the league’s top three earners, the Herons were bound to be the club with the most expensive payroll, paying a whopping $54.6 million in guaranteed compensation, nearly half of which goes to one of the greatest players of all time.

LAFC come in at second, yet they are over $20 million in spending behind Inter Miami. The Western Conference side spends one-third of its grand bill of $32.7 million in guaranteed compensation on South Korean star forward Son Heung-min, who has the second-largest salary in MLS, sandwiched between Messi and De Paul with a base salary $10.3 million and $11.1 million in guaranteed compensation.

Inter Miami and LAFC are by far the two biggest spenders, but it seems to be worth the investment. The Herons have had great success since Messi’s arrival, winning the 2023 Leagues Cup and 2024 Supporters’ Shield ahead of the league title last season, and LAFC have dominated the Western Conference in past few years, with deep postseason runs and even winning the MLS Cup in 2022.

Sporting Kansas City and the Philadelphia Union both have the least expensive payrolls this season at $12.4 million and $11. 7 million in guaranteed compensation respectively, perhaps one of several reasons both currently sit at the bottoms of their conferences.

The Top 10 Most Expensive Payrolls in MLS

LAFC’s attack is absolutely loaded, but they pay for it. | Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Club Guaranteed Compensation 1. Inter Miami $54.6 million 2. LAFC $32.7 million 3. Atlanta United $27.9 million 4. LA Galaxy $26.4 million 5. Vancouver Whitecaps $24.6 million 6. San Diego FC $24.4 million 7. FC Cincinnati $23.5 million 8. Nashville SC $23 million 9. Columbus Crew $22.3 million 10. Chicago Fire $21.7 million

Guaranteed compensation includes a player’s base salary and all signing and guaranteed bonuses annualized over the term of the player’s contract, including option years, per MLSPA.

READ THE LATEST MLS NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC