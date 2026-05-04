The Best 50 World Cup Quiz Questions: From Easiest to Hardest

So, you call yourself a soccer fan? It’s time to put that to the test.

Everyone knows Argentina and Lionel Messi won the 2022 World Cup—but do you know who their coach was? Or what about Just Fontaine. It's common knowledge that he holds the record for most goals scored in a single World Cup tournament. But how many did he score?

Think you have the knowledge and nerve to take on our ultimate World Cup quiz and prove yourself as a true master of soccer’s biggest stage?

We’ll be mightily impressed if you can.

World Cup Quiz: Easy Questions

This Brazilian player is a World Cup icon. | AS Photo Archive/Getty Images

1. Which country hosted—and won—the first-ever World Cup in 1930?

Answer: Uruguay

2. Which country has won the most FIFA World Cups?

Answer: Brazil (5)

3. How often is the FIFA World Cup held?

Answer: Every four years

4. Which country won the 1966 World Cup on home soil?

Answer: England

5. Who is the only player ever to win three World Cup titles?

Answer: Pelé (1958, 1962, 1970)

6. Which major global conflict caused the 1942 and 1946 FIFA World Cups to be canceled?

Answer: World War II

7. How many World Cup titles has France won?

Answer: Two (1998, 2018)

8. Which player scored the “Hand of God” goal in 1986?

Answer: Diego Maradona

9. Which African country is the only one to have ever hosted a World Cup?

Answer: South Africa (2010)

10. Who is the only player in history to have scored at five different FIFA World Cup tournaments?

Answer: Cristiano Ronaldo (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022)

World Cup Quiz: Medium-Difficulty Questions

Spain won the World Cup in 2010. | Getty/Jamie McDonald

11. Who is the all-time FIFA World Cup top goalscorer?

Answer: Miroslav Klose (16)

12. Which country won the 1954 FIFA World Cup, known for the “Miracle of Bern”?

Answer: West Germany

13. Only two players in history have scored a hat-trick in a FIFA World Cup final. Can you name them?

Answer: Geoff Hurst (England, 1966), Kylian Mbappé (France, 2022)

14. Which nation has hosted the World Cup the most times?

Answer: Mexico (1970, 1986, 2026)

15. Which Cameroonian football legend holds the record as the oldest goalscorer in World Cup history?

Answer: Roger Milla

16. How many goals did Just Fontaine score for France in the 1958 World Cup, still a record for a single tournament?

Answer: 13

17. Which country has finished as runner-up the most times without ever winning the World Cup?

Answer: Netherlands (1974, 1978, 2010)

18. Who scored the winning goal in the 2010 World Cup final?

Answer: Andrés Iniesta (Spain)

19. What was the final score of the 1998 World Cup final between France and Brazil?

Answer: France 3–0 Brazil

20. Which player is the all-time top scorer for the United States in World Cup history?

Answer: Landon Donovan (5)

World Cup Quiz: Hard Questions

Zidane's headbutt is infamous. | Getty/John MacDougall

21. Which player famously missed the decisive penalty that cost Italy the 1994 World Cup final?

Answer: Roberto Baggio

22. Which French goalkeeper shares the World Cup record for most clean sheets with England’s Peter Shilton?

Answer: Fabien Barthez (10)

23. Which European country’s legendary 1950s team was famously nicknamed the “Mighty Magyars”?

Answer: Hungary

24. Which player did Zinedine Zidane famously headbutt during the 2006 World Cup final?

Answer: Marco Materazzi

25. To the nearest thousand, what is the record attendance for a World Cup match?

Answer: 173,850 (Uruguay vs. Brazil, 1950, Maracanã Stadium, Rio de Janeiro)

26. Who is the only player to have scored five goals in a single World Cup match?

Answer: Oleg Salenko (for Russia vs. Cameroon, 1994)

27. In which year did Italy defeat West Germany 3-1 in a World Cup final?

Answer: 1982

28. Which famous American singer comically missed an open-goal penalty during the 1994 World Cup opening ceremony?

Answer: Diana Ross

29. Who scored the quickest goal in World Cup history, finding the net just 11 seconds into a 2002 match?

Answer: Hakan Şükür (for. Turkey vs. South Korea, 2002)

30. Which manager guided Argentina to World Cup glory in 2022?

Answer: Lionel Scaloni

World Cup Quiz: Impossible Questions

Josip Simunic got booked three times in one game in 2006. | Getty

31. Which nation holds the record for the most consecutive failed World Cup qualification attempts, with 22?

Answer: Luxembourg

32. Which English referee infamously gave three yellow cards to the same player in a single World Cup match in 2006?

Answer: Graham Poll (to Josip Šimunić, Croatia vs. Australia)

33. Who scored the first-ever goal in FIFA World Cup history?

Answer: Lucien Laurent (for. France vs. Mexico, 1930)

34. What was the name of the dog that famously discovered the Jules Rimet Trophy after it was stolen in 1966?

Answer: Pickles

35. Ravshan Irmatov, the referee who has officiated the most World Cup games, is from which country?

Answer: Uzbekistan

36. Only one coach in history has won two World Cup titles. Name him.

Answer: Vittorio Pozzo (Italy, 1934 & 1938)

37. Which team is the only one to go through an entire World Cup campaign without conceding a goal, and in which year?

Answer: Switzerland, 2006

38. Who is the only player to have appeared in World Cup finals for two different national teams?

Answer: Luis Monti (Argentina, 1930; Italy, 1934)

39. Tim Howard holds the record for the most saves in a single World Cup game. How many did he make?

Answer: 16 (for USA vs. Belgium, 2014)

40. Players from which African nation were threatened by their president after a 9-0 defeat to Yugoslavia in 1974?

Answer: Zaire (now DR Congo)

World Cup Quiz: True or False

Lionel Messi. | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

41. Norway have never lost to any other team at the World Cup than Italy.

Answer: True (1938, 1994, 1998)

42. Every World Cup-winning nation has been managed by a coach from the same country.

Answer: True

43. The 1974 World Cup final was delayed by 10 minutes because construction workers forgot to place nets in the goals.

Answer: False (they forgot the corner flags)

44. Antarctica is the only continent to never host a World Cup.

Answer: False (Oceania has never hosted)

45. In 2010, Spain won the World Cup despite scoring only nine goals throughout the entire tournament.

Answer: False (they only scored eight)

46. The tiny Caribbean nation of Aruba is the smallest nation ever to qualify for a World Cup.

Answer: False (it’s Curaçao)

47. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have never finished as top scorers at a World Cup.

Answer: True

48. The official 2010 World Cup song, “Waka Waka,” was sung by Jennifer Lopez.

Answer: False (it was sung by Shakira)

49. Brazil is the only country to have played in every single World Cup.

Answer: True

50. No team has ever won a World Cup after losing their opening match.

Answer: False (Spain in 2010, Argentina in 2022)

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