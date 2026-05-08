The Top 15 Goal Scorers in World Cup History

Even those who end up as defenders and shot-stoppers started with the same dream: to score for their nation at the World Cup.

It’s the pinnacle of the sport, with goals on soccer‘s grandest stage carrying an extra weight. Such moments are immortalized and cherished for generations.

Ahead of the 23rd iteration held across North America, 2,548 goals have been scored at the tournament by more than 500 different players. One World Cup strike would appease the overwhelming majority, but some of soccer’s greatest have made and continue to make light work of the most demanding stakes.

Here are the 15 most prolific goalscorers in World Cup history.

15. Grzegorz Lato (Poland)

Poland twice finished third with Lato banging them in. | Mirror Syndication International/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

World Cup Goals: 10

World Cup Appearances: 20

Tournaments: 1974, 1978, 1982



Robert Lewandowski is Poland’s greatest-ever player, but their ’golden generation’ was spearheaded by winger Grzegorz Lato.



The fleet-footed and consistent wide player peaked in the summer of 1974, when Kazimierz Górski’s side stunned the tournament, culminating in a third-place finish.



Fittingly, it was Lato’s strike against Brazil that ensured Poland’s dizzying campaign ended on a high, having scored a combined six times in wins over Argentina, Haiti, Sweden and Yugoslavia.



Lato also featured at the 1978 and 1982 tournaments, scoring twice at the former and once at the latter. In Spain, Poland matched their third-place finish from ’74, but the world, by then, had been alerted to their plucky brilliance.

14. Thomas Müller (Germany)

Müller was ever so reliable at World Cups. | Clive Mason/FIFA/Getty Images

World Cup Goals: 10

World Cup Appearances: 19

Tournaments: 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022



Thomas Müller’s Germany career went out with a bit of a whimper, with the usually inevitable Mannschaft succumbing early in 2018 and 2022.



However, Müller was a borderline demonic force for far scarier iterations in South Africa and Brazil. The emerging ’raumdeuter’ puzzled defenses in 2010, when he won the Golden Boot as a 20-year-old by scoring five times.



That haul was matched four years later, as he became just the sixth German to score a World Cup hat-trick when Portugal were thumped 4–0 in their opening group game. Müller was also on the scoresheet in the infamous semifinal rout of Brazil, which proved to be his last World Cup goal.

13. Teófilo Cubillas (Peru)

Peruvian hero. | Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

World Cup Goals: 10

World Cup Appearances: 13

Tournaments: 1970, 1978, 1982



The Peruvian great played at three World Cups, having made his debut for the national team as an 18-year-old in 1968.



His impact was quickly felt, and he starred at his first major tournament. The elegant attacking midfielder scored in all four of Peru’s games at the 1970 World Cup, finishing the tournament as the third-highest scorer despite Peru bowing out in the quarterfinals.



Suspected collusion with Argentina left a dirty mark on their campaign in 1978, especially as Cubillas had sparkled so wonderfully at the start of the tournament. He scored twice against Scotland, including a trivela free-kick, then bagged a hat-trick against Iran to end the tournament with five goals.

12. Gabriel Batistuta (Argentina)

One of the most feared strikers of his generation. | Mark Leech/Getty Images

World Cup Goals: 10

World Cup Appearances: 12

Tournaments: 1994, 1998, 2002



Diego Maradona carried a poor Argentina team to the final in 1990, and the Albiceleste subsequently underperformed at the next three World Cups.



That was despite boasting one of the most feared strikers of his generation. Gabriel ’Batigol’ Batistuta was a force to be reckoned with in the 90s, and he quickly took to World Cup soccer in the United States.



He scored a hat-trick in their opening game against Greece, although his brilliance in front of goal was marred by the returning Maradona’s wild celebration after scoring Argentina’s third on the hour. He was subsequently suspended for doping.



Another trio of strikes for Batistuta against Jamaica in 1998 means he became the first (and still the only) man to score hat-tricks at two World Cups.

11. Gary Lineker (England)

Lineker won the Golden Boot in 1986. | Mark Leech/Offside/Getty Images

World Cup Goals: 10

World Cup Appearances: 12

Tournaments: 1986, 1990



It was at Italia ’90 when Gazza & Co. galvanized a nation, with Gary Lineker’s goals helping Sir Bobby Robson’s side into the semifinals, where they were cruelly beaten on penalties by Germany.



However, Lineker was more prolific four years earlier in Mexico, during a less fruitful campaign for the Three Lions. Their tournament ended in infamy, with Lineker’s sixth goal of the 1986 World Cup arriving in a quarterfinal defeat to Argentina, when Diego Maradona stole the show.

10. Helmut Rahn (Germany)

Rahn helped West Germany complete the ’Miracle of Bern’. | STAFF/AFP/Getty Images

World Cup Goals: 10

World Cup Appearances: 10

Tournaments: 1954, 1958



Helmut Rahn was the scorer of perhaps the most important goal in German soccer history. A nation that was sheepishly trying to reconcile with the world after the horrors of war enjoyed the most unlikely and glorious triumphs at the 1954 World Cup.



Hungary’s ’Mighty Magyars’ were heavily favored in Bern, and had battered Germany at the start of the tournament, but Rahn’s late strike sealed a remarkable 3–2 victory for the underdogs: The ’Miracle of Bern’.



Four years later, Rahn scored six times for a German team that finished third, losing to Sweden in the semifinals.

9. Jürgen Klinsmann (Germany)

Klinsmann appeared at three World Cups in the 90s. | AFP/Getty Images

World Cup Goals: 11

World Cup Appearances: 17

Tournaments: 1990, 1994, 1998



Jürgen Klinsmann was a reliable goalscorer at three World Cups in the 90s, although his most productive tournament came at the underwhelming USA ’94 from a German perspective.



Klinsmann led the line four years earlier, scoring three times, but Italia ’90 was dominated by Lothar Matthäus in midfield. The striker played a secondary role.



His World Cup career concluded in 1998, where he matched his three-goal haul from 1990. Germany, though, was on the decline, and the extent of its demise was laid bare at Euro 2000.

8. Sándor Kocsis (Hungary)

Kocsis starred at his only World Cup. | STAFF/AFP/Getty Images

World Cup Goals: 11

World Cup Appearances: 5

Tournaments: 1954



Whether it was doping, complacency or plucky underdog spirit, the fact that Hungary failed to win the 1954 World Cup was a travesty.



This was an otherworldly team spearheaded by the majestic Ferenc Puskás and false nine pioneer Nándor Hidegkuti, but that Swiss summer was dominated by another all-time great, Sándor Kocsis.



An expert in the air, Kocsis finished the tournament with 11 goals—five more than anyone else. However, he first drew a blank in the final as West Germany prevailed.



The 1956 Hungarian Revolution saw many of the nation’s soccer stars flee the country, including Kocsis, and he never played at the World Cup again.

7. Kylian Mbappé (France)

Mbappé is on track to break the record. | Lars Baron/FIFA/Getty Images

World Cup Goals: 12

World Cup Appearances: 14

Tournaments: 2018, 2022



It was once rendered an inevitability that Kylian Mbappé would get his hands on the Ballon d’Or once Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo drifted away from the European limelight.



And yet, here we are. Eight years removed from his stunning World Cup campaign in Russia, Mbappé is yet to get his hands on the esteemed individual prize.



Still, his record at the big dance is remarkable. Mbappé shot to notoriety after his first, then established himself as an icon of the tournament in Qatar. The Frenchman was the primary antagonist of the greatest-ever final, becoming the first player since Sir Geoff Hurst in 1966 to score a hat-trick on the grandest of grand stages.



With 12 goals to his name already, Mbappé looks destined to top the charts.

6. Pelé (Brazil)

The iconic Brazilian’s legacy is defined by his World Cup success. | AFP/Getty Images

World Cup Goals: 12

World Cup Appearances: 14

Tournaments: 1958, 1962, 1966, 1970



Lamine Yamal is seemingly running him close, but Pelé is regarded as the most impressive teenage performer in soccer history, primarily because of his exploits at the 1958 World Cup.



The 17-year-old came into Vicente Feola’s side for their final group game against the Soviet Union and scored his first World Cup goal in Brazil’s slender quarterfinal victory over Wales.



That was the start of a remarkable knockout stage run. Pelé netted a hat-trick to bypass France in the semis before his brace helped the Seleção banish the demons of 1950 in the final against hosts Sweden.



Injuries and brutal treatment from the opposition meant Pelé’s 1962 and 1996 tournaments were forgettable, even if they retained their crown in Chile. Then, at the gloriously colorful Mexican-hosted tournament in 1970, Pelé’s greatness was cemented as Brazil triumphed again.



He scored four times, including once in the final, and was named the tournament’s best player before the days of the Golden Ball.

5. Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Messi’s crowning glory arrived in 2022. | Michael Regan/FIFA/Getty Images

World Cup Goals: 13

World Cup Appearances: 26

Tournaments: 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022



Lionel Messi’s career with the national team had been a black stain on his otherwise untouchable legacy before Argentina won the Copa América in 2021.



That triumph ignited an imperious run that peaked in Qatar, where Messi produced the most impressive World Cup campaign from an individual since Diego Maradona in 1986.



Messi scored over half of his World Cup goals in 2022 (seven), having found the back of the net six times at his first four tournaments. He scored four times as Argentina reached the final in 2014, but combined for just two strikes in 2006, 2010 and 2018.

4. Just Fontaine (France)

Fontaine scored 13 times at the 1958 World Cup. | Emilio Ronchini/Mondadori/Getty Images

World Cup Goals: 13

World Cup Appearances: 6

Tournaments: 1958



Just Fontaine saw Sándor Kocsis’ 11-goal haul from four years before and sought to one-up the Hungarian in 1958. The tournament is remembered for Pelé’s emergence, but the Frenchman ended up as the leading scorer.



To this day, no one has bettered Fontaine’s 13 strikes at a single World Cup, but the expansion of the tournament means his record is under threat.



Fontaine led the line for a pair of Reims teams that reached the European Cup final, with his prolific tournament in Sweden arriving between their two defeats to Real Madrid.



The slight striker started the tournament with a hat-trick against Paraguay and ended it by scoring four times in the third-place playoff against West Germany.

3. Gerd Müller (Germany)

Müller’s goals fired West Germany to World Cup glory on home soil. | STAFF/AFP/Getty Images

World Cup Goals: 14

World Cup Appearances: 13

Tournaments: 1970, 1974



Bayern Munich’s all-time record goalscorer came to the fore on home soil, as West Germany downed the Dutch ’Total Footballers’ in the 1974 final.



On Müller’s final World Cup appearance, he fittingly scored the winner with a cute finish from inside the box just before half-time, with the Germans impressively recovering from Johan Neeskens’ early penalty.



Müller’s decisive strike in the final was just his fourth of the tournament. He was far more productive four years earlier in Mexico, scoring 10 times for the beaten semifinalists.



Müller was involved in perhaps the most chaotic extra-time period in World Cup history, but his post-90th-minute brace wasn’t enough to sink Italy, who were subsequently blown away by the Brazilians in the final.

2. Ronaldo (Brazil)

Ronaldo’s 15 goals include two in the 2002 final. | Mark Leech/Getty Images

World Cup Goals: 15

World Cup Appearances: 19

Tournaments: 1998, 2002. 2006



Ronaldo was a considerably different player from the explosive genius who seemed impossible to stymie in 1998 when he enjoyed his crowning glory in the Far East.



The debacle surrounding Ronaldo’s status for the World Cup final in ’98 remains one of soccer’s most puzzling conspiracies.



A devastating knee injury sustained in 2000 was deemed career-threatening, but Ronaldo, with his kneecap intact again, embarked on one of the great comeback stories in 2002.



Spearheading a dazzling Brazil attack also featuring Rivaldo and a burgeoning Ronaldinho, Ronaldo claimed the Golden Boot by scoring eight times, including a brace in the final.

1. Miroslav Klose (Germany)

Klose broke the record in 2014. | VINCENZO PINTO/AFP/Getty Images

World Cup Goals: 16

World Cup Appearances: 24

Tournaments: 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014



Miroslav Klose may not be regarded as an all-time great center forward, but he’ll remain relevant in soccer discourse (not to mention in Germany) for as long as he holds this record.



The imposing center forward was excellent in the air and prolific in the box, appearing at four World Cups and scoring 16 times. Klose perhaps didn’t have one standout tournament like Kocsis or Fontaine, but he was remarkably consistent for his country in front of goal.



Klose won the Golden Boot when Germany hosted in 2006 with five goals, and a poacher’s effort in the infamous 7–1 beatdown of Brazil 12 years later merely added salt to Brazilian wounds, as he usurped Ronaldo’s haul of 15 World Cup goals.

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